



Gelato Festival West Hollywood has moved out of retail space located at 8906 Melrose Avenue. The location recently closed after being part of the West Hollywood West area for about three years. According to a representative, the Melrose retail store closed because it outgrew the space and had to move to a bigger and better location. However, the new space will not have a retail store available for walk-in traffic. He will only focus on making ice cream for deliveries. The only retail store still standing is located in Hollywood at 6801 Hollywood Blvd #127. The West Hollywood Melrose location opened on Saturday, August 31, 2019, to coincide with the arrival of the Gelato Festival event, which took place at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on September 28-29, 2019. The Melrose site offered ice cream for purchase as well as classes where ice cream making parties split into groups and have their own festival learning how to make ice cream from scratch. There would be a taste test at the end of the class and the winning group would walk away with bragging rights and a whole new respect for ice cream making. Gelato Festival dates back to 2010 in Florence, Italy. The founders have studied the history of ice cream dating back over 500 years to the renaissance and its inventor Bernardo Buontalenti (whose name literally translates to good talents). According to their website, Gelato is a combination of simple ingredients, but it’s very hard to do perfectly. Real ice cream is an art that requires inspiration, innovation, the right ingredients and equipment, and the dedicated passion of the most skilled ice cream masters. The first local Gelato Festival competition in Italy was held over a decade ago. The festival has become the most prestigious gelato tournament in the world, with competitions in more than 22 countries. In 2019, the Gelato Festival World Ranking was created, a permanent global ranking updated every year, defining the best Gelato artisan chefs in the world. The Gelato Festival World Ranking includes Gelato artisans who have participated in Gelato Festival events since 2011, as well as all those who have participated in the Gelato World Tour, partner of the event: a community that today numbers more than 1000 artisans Gelato.

