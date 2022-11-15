Christina Applegate receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in her first public appearance after being diagnosed with MS





HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Actress Christina Applegate celebrated receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday. The emotional ceremony marked Applegate’s return to the spotlight following her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which she publicly revealed in August 2021. Applegate appeared alongside her “Married… with Children” co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino, and her “Dead To Me” co-star Linda Cardellini. Applegate said the honor was something she had wanted for a very long time. “Life began as a little girl standing in line to see the first ‘Star Wars’ on this same street, in this same theater (Grauman’s Chinese Theatre), looking at these (stars on the street) saying, ‘Who are these people ? ‘” Applegate said. ” What did they do ? Did they do anything right? Did they do something wrong? Whatever it is, I want one. Applegate said she was 5 years old when she made the proclamation. Applegate, walking with the help of a cane, became emotional as she described the support she received from her co-stars and friends. “Today means more to me than you can imagine,” she said. “I’m not saying I have friends. I have family. These people take care of me. They take care of me every day of my life, and without them I don’t know what I would do. .” She tearfully praised her 11-year-old daughter, Sadie. “The most important person in the world is my daughter,” she said. “You are so much more, you are so much more than you realize. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting, and I am blessed every day to wake up and take you to your school. . . You are everything to me. Thank you for being by my side through it all.” Applegate’s star is adjacent to those of her “Married… with Children” parents, Sagal and Ed O’Neill. City News Service contributed to this report.

