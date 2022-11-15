Days of Our Lives actor John Aniston has died





John Aniston was honored earlier this year with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award, presented with a sweet message from his daughter.

John Aniston, best known for his longtime role as Victor Kiriakis on NBC’s daytime drama series “Days of Our Lives,” died at age 89. His daughter, “Friends” star Jennifer Aniston, shared the news on Instagram Monday. She said Aniston passed away on Friday. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I have ever known,” she wrote. “I am so grateful that you soared to the heavens in peace – and without pain. And 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. This number will always hold even greater meaning to me now. .. I adore you until the end of time.” Aniston was honored earlier this year with a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by her daughter in a pre-recorded speech at the ceremony. “This is an opportunity not only to pay tribute to a true icon in the world of daytime television, but it’s also a chance to recognize the lifetime achievements of a great and highly respected actor who happens to be to also be my father, she says. John Aniston has worked steadily in television for more than half a century. Aniston’s role as Kiriakis spanned nearly 40 years, and “Days of Our Lives” wasn’t the only such show he appeared on. His daughter joked that he had starred in “almost every soap opera imaginable”, including “Search for Tomorrow” as Martin Tourneur. Aniston’s other credits include classic TV shows like “Mission Impossible” and appearances on “Gilmore Girls,” “The West Wing,” “Star Trek: Voyager, and “Mad Men.” The actor was born Yiannis Anastasakis in Crete, Greece, says the Hollywood Reporter. His family moved to Chester, Pennsylvania when he was still a toddler. He attended Penn State University before moving to New York and getting his first television gig in 1959. Along with her daughter, Aniston leaves behind her son Alex and his second wife, Sherry Rooney. His first wife, Jennifer’s mother, Nancy Dow, died in 2016.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.10tv.com/article/news/nation-world/actor-john-aniston-jennifer-aniston-father-dead/507-33fe6621-4618-4e7b-b4f1-756bc382e62e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos