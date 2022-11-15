Christina Applegate ‘married…with children’





Christina Applegate was honored with her own star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, which marked her first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. And luckily, she had old friends by her side to celebrate this momentous occasion. At the ceremony, Applegate had a reunion with three co-stars from the classic sitcom married with children, which took place from 1987 to 1997, as Katey Sagal, Amanda Bearseand david faustin all attended the event. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images In Married with childrenApplegate, Faustino, Sagal and Ed O’Neill played a not-so-happy family living in suburban Chicago. Applegate played teenage girl Kelly Bundy, Sagal and O’Neill played her parents, Al and Peggy, and Faustino played her brother, Bud Bundy. Bearse portrayed the character of Marcy D’Arcy, the Bundy family’s neighbor and Peggy’s best friend. In 2003, the show had a reunion special, Married… with children – Réunionwhile the cast has reunited in other projects or at events over the years. With her Married with children cast members, Applegate dead to me co-star Linda Cardellini and creator of the show Liz Feldman were also on hand to see the actress accept her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: (L-R) Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini pose with Christina Applegate’s star during her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony at Hollywood Walk Of Fame on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images) applegate girl, Sadie Grace LeNoblewas also there, and the actress thanked her for being her support system, saying, “Thank you for being by my side through it all.” (scroll down to continue reading) According VarietyApplegate was originally scheduled to receive its star in 2020, but the pandemic delayed the ceremony. She was later diagnosed with MS while filming the third and final season of dead to me for Netflix. Talk with Variety before the ceremony, Applegate shared his determination to finish the show despite the difficulties. She revealed that Netflix was going to stop filming due to her health, but she told them: “No, no, no, no, no, no: we have to finish this story. It’s too important for our hearts; too important to our souls. And we have to give that gift, not just to ourselves – there are people who love these characters, and we have to let them close too. Applegate continued: “So if that meant I had to take a break in the middle of the day so I could go to sleep – or just leave because I couldn’t do anything anymore – then that’s what we had to do. “ No more news:

