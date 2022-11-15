Big Bs Uunchai Proves Mid-Size Movies Are Key To Bollywood Box Office Success

It can be said that a medium sized movie with an estimated collection of Rs 10 crore in the first weekend worked. This sums up the box office performance of Sooraj Barjatyas uunchai, which impressed the average moviegoer. Despite its excessive length, the emotionally powerful film about friendship and aging turned out to be a rewarding experience. The positive feedback from the first days made the difference between success and failure. It always has been.

The film at the helm of Barjatya has some additional strengths. It has some hummable songs, great cinematography, and most importantly, a star cast with actors who mask the story’s flaws with great performances.

The coming together of Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta and Sarika is the result of inspired casting decisions. This happened because Barjatya dropped his brand identity created by his films bada parivar sukhi parivar. The result is a seductive film, which brought good news for the industry.

Where is this tentpole movie?

No release can be confidently called a landmark film anymore. A big-budget movie with a megastar as its protagonist can attract a decent number of viewers until public opinion kicks in. The perspective of whoever wants to share it travels faster than light, often through social networks whose reach should not be underestimated. This has led to a greater possibility of commercial setbacks for big-budget films, which need good occupancy for more than a few days to be commercially successful.

One of the recent cases of big-budget failure, which started slowly but not terribly, was that of Abhishek Sharma, directed by Akshay Kumar. Ram Setu. The initial performance of the action dramas was the result of hype, the possibility of an enjoyable experience on the big screen, and the Akshay factor which encouraged his die-hard fans to go to the theater despite his recent failures.

Hopes for better numbers quickly dwindled after most viewers didn’t like what they saw, leading to another setback for Bollywood’s prolific Khiladi. Released the same day, the comedy by Indra Kumars Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra was a bigger miss. The verdict surprised no one.

On the other hand, Rishab Shetty’s low budget Kannada film kantaraThe Hindi dubbed version started with ordinary numbers before praise for the film no longer reached potential viewers. They flocked to theaters resulting in another all-India success for the Kannada film industry.

Look for that elusive idea

The success of Vivek Ranjan Agnihotris The Kashmir Files, a low-budget film criticized for its distortion of facts and nationalistic bias, is a recent example of viewers’ approval of an unusual theme. Any claim that only right-wing moviegoers lined up at the box office to watch it is nonsense. Those who wanted to find out how Agnihotri approached the subject of the exodus of Hindus from Kashmir in the 1990s also watched him, and a growing number of conflicting views sparked more curiosity. The result was surprisingly good for business.

What is this convivial idea on which a film can be shot? Answering this question becomes more and more difficult. Those who make small and medium-sized films, in particular, must have a constant inventive approach while hoping that their final product will please the viewer.

Next, Vivek Chauhans’ Next Action Drama baap has four stars who led many solo hero hits in the 1980s and 1990s: Mithun Chakraborty, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol and Jackie Shroff. Three of them are in their sixties. Mithun, the eldest, is 72 years old. None of them, including Dutt, who continues to land writer-backed character roles in big-budget movies, can carry the burden of a solo hero movie today.

Box baap work? Maybe, if the story is compelling enough and justifies the action sequences of the protagonists. For now, the choice of actors indicates that the director wants to look beyond the stereotype. This is something Bollywood should have done many times a long time ago.

The author is a freelance writer. The opinions expressed are personal.

Read allRecent news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,

India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.