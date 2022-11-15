Christina Applegate rocks MS-themed manicure at Walk of Fame ceremony





Christina Applegate gives you a big fk at multiple sclerosis. The actress, 50, made her first public appearance since announcing in August that she had been diagnosed with MS. Applegate stepped out in Los Angeles on Monday to receive a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Dead to Me star was all black and accessorized with a cane and manicure with a message. Applegate flashed the black nail polish to the camera, revealing a letter on each finger that spelled fu MS. Ahead of the event, the actress took to social media to show just how geared up she is for the big outing, posting a photo of several types of walking aids. I have a very important ceremony coming up,” she wrote alongside a snap of five different styles of canes earlier this month.



The actress received a coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 14 and was joined by her past and present co-stars. Getty Images



close The I Want Candy singer tragically passed away on November 5… This will be my first outing since my MS diagnosis. Walking poles are now part of my new normal, she added. Stay tuned to see who makes the cut for a week of stuff. It looks like Applegate has gone with the black and crystal spiral style and has plenty more to choose from for future events. The blonde beauty was joined at Monday’s event by her Dead to Me co-star Linda Cardellini, as well as Married with Children’s Katey Sagal and David Faustino. She thanked her friends, family and daughter Sadie in her speech, saying: Thank you for standing by me through all of this. Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Didn’t you notice? I’m not even wearing shoes!



She gave an emotional speech and appeared with a cane she had previously previewed on social media. Reuters



close The I Want Candy singer tragically passed away on November 5… And while she may have jumped out of the shoes, Applegates’ looks certainly wowed fans. “@1capplegate is truly the beacon child of perseverance. Her incredible talent and dedication to her craft is truly admirable and she absolutely deserves this spot on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” one person said. tweeted.

