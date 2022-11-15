Entertainment
Coyotes proposed Tempe Arena, entertainment district moves to public vote – Arizona Daily Independent
TEMPE A development that has lacked clarity over the past six months gained some traction in the past week.
City Council voted 7-0 on Thursday to set May 16 as the referendum date for a proposed $2.1 billion development that includes a hockey arena, hotels, apartments, retail stores, restaurants and a sports betting site.
For the Arizona Coyotes and the city of Tempe, this is just the first step in a protracted process since negotiations advanced with the city council in June, but any sign of progress is a breath of fresh air. fresh for an organization that desperately needs future stability.
We have always remained incredibly confident that this is the right project, the right deal, and we are the right team to make it happen,” said Coyotes President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez. We would like to stay in Tempe. As you all know, we are here at Mullet Arena. As someone who told me recently, it’s the most fun you’ll ever have at an NHL game, it was electric and that’s just a taste. We always saw (Mullett Arena) as a temporary solution. We’ve put forward what we think is the most transformative and iconic project for this community.
The Tempe City Council will hold two public hearings in the coming weeks on the new proposal. On November 22, the Coyotes and Gutierrez will present their project proposal, a week before the city council votes to send it to a public referendum on the already reserved date of May 16.
For Tempe City Council, he appreciates public feedback and wants the city’s future to be in the hands of communities.
I’ve been on council for 10 and a half years now, and I’ve never had a project that has generated so much public interest with so much public attention, said Tempe Mayor Corey Woods. We have 46 acres of contiguous land, and that’s probably the last huge piece of land in Tempe that the project could happen on. And as I talked about, before, all the other sports arena projects one way or another have been presented to the voters or in an element of it.
So our view was better to have the option of having that on the ballot in March or May, where we have our board elections. Reserving this date for the May 16 election is very consistent with what we do for all of our municipal elections and gives our residents a real chance to have their say.
There is also the potential problem of litigation from Sky Harbor International Airport, the City of Phoenix, the Goldwater Institute, or local citizens’ groups.
According to a report by PHNX Sports, the airport has threatened to continue construction of multi-residence units which it says violate a 1994 intergovernmental agreement between the cities, but that agreement appears to make an exception for soundproof apartments such as those that the Coyotes plan to build; a point that Coyotes attorney Nick Wood brought home at the board meeting in June.
We’ve had many conversations with the airport, as you all know, we’ve appeared with the Phoenix Airport Advisory Board several times, Gutierrez said. Again, we had been completely transparent about what our project looked like. And the fact that we wanted from day one to come up with a proposal that would satisfy not only the intergovernmental agreement, but also the Federal Aviation Association, which is really focused on the safety and soundness of the airport. What we have proposed, what we will present, very publicly now, we believe will satisfy not only what the FAA wants, but also what is really authorized by the IGA.
With the vote in the hands of the people, it is difficult to predict the outcome if the project goes to a referendum. If the project is refused, the Coyotes will undoubtedly be in a difficult situation regarding their future home.
A recent development of a sports complex in Berlin, Maryland was recently put to a referendum to be built, but the majority of voters did not show their support. Even with the rejection, the Maryland project is still looking for a funding alternative.
In the general election, 52.37% of voters were against Question A, which asked whether Worcester County Commissioners could condone the costs associated with a sports complex. There were 9,424 (52.37%) votes against the question and 8,572 (47.63%) in favor of the question.
The referendum was not about a sports complex, Joe Mitrecic, the commissioner and chairman of the Worcester County Board of Commissioners,says the MDCoastDispatch. The referendum was about issuing bonds. As far as I am concerned, the sports complex project continues. We just have to find another way to fund it.
The Coyotes’ referendum is about the sports complex, but Maryland’s close vote is encouraging for the organization.
We saw a glimpse of (hockey in Tempe), Gutierrez said. Now imagine if you had the opportunity to create this transformative sports and entertainment district on 46 acres. It would be for us the crown jewel of what Tempe imagined to be here, in the heart of the valley.
|
Sources
2/ https://arizonadailyindependent.com/2022/11/14/coyotes-proposed-tempe-arena-entertainment-district-goes-to-public-vote/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Coyotes proposed Tempe Arena, entertainment district moves to public vote – Arizona Daily Independent
- Men’s Basketball: Williams, Ba receive weekly MIAC honors
- Investigation into Donald Trump’s 2018 Florida governor election fraud allegations
- A minor earthquake hits the Montreal area
- Imran Khan interview with the Financial Times – Russia, US and IMF
- Christina Applegate rocks MS-themed manicure at Walk of Fame ceremony
- Peloton, Oura and Other Fitness Apps Expand Support for Google’s Health Connect Platform
- “End the war”, urges Indonesian leader Joko Widodo at the opening of the G20
- Why Georgia’s U.S. Senate race still matters (a lot)
- Telugu actor Superstar Krishna suffers from cardiac arrest; in critical condition
- Rothienorman teen represents Britain at World Transplant Games
- Shick Chick Vintage and ‘one of a kind’ fashion: LSU alumnus collects and resells vintage clothes | Entertainment