Box office draws could dominate the Oscars – The Hollywood Reporter

When James Cameron Titanic – the best winning film of all time with $2.2 billion in worldwide ticket sales, including $600.8 million domestically – won the Best Picture Oscar in 1998, more than 55, 3 million viewers tuned in to the Oscars telecast. Other box office hits vying for the honor included As good as it getswhich has grossed over $148 million domestically, and Goodwill huntingwith $138.4 million.

A year later, Oscar rankings began a precipitous decades-long decline as smaller, adult-targeted fare from specialty distributors began to dominate the Best Picture contest. In mid-2009, the last straw was The black Knight to be snubbed – Academy members were so concerned that then-president Sid Ganis expanded the category to 10 films in hopes of including photos from studio events that are currently seen by tens of millions of moviegoers.

Did it work? Yes and no. The Hurt Locker – the winner of the lowest-grossing best picture of modern times with a national revenue of just $17 million – beat Cameron’s Avatar in a historic upheaval in March 2010. (Avatar remains the highest-grossing film in history, earning north of $2.9 billion worldwide and $785.1 million domestically, including re-releases.) Other populist studio releases this year there included The blind sidebut the electors of the Academy remained true to their independent leanings.

For the first time in over 20 years that the nominee field is mostly dominated by specialty or smaller studio titles, this year’s best picture run could see the return of studio blockbusters with multiple nominees from a billion dollars and, ideally, a huge increase in ratings. from Paramount Top Gun: Maverick, which has grossed north of $1.4 billion globally, including a whopping $760 million domestically, is considered a shoo-in for a top name. Likewise, Ryan Coogler’s next film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the long-awaited Cameron sequel Avatar: The Way of the Water are expected to compete.

If so, the combined revenue of the top picture nominees could reach unprecedented levels, in terms of domestic and global ticket sales. The first one Black Panther earned north of $700 million domestically and $1.4 billion worldwide, and both wakanda forever and The way of the water are poised for box office dominance. Plus, the indie feel of A24 Everything everywhere all at once has already grossed over $70 million in the United States and $100 million worldwide.

“It’s the Oscars, not the box office awards. But when quality films and blockbuster revenue intersect, it creates a perfect storm of greater collective interest in the films themselves while adding a layer of popular interest in the broadcast itself,” explains Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore box office analyst. “The reasoning behind expanding the potential Best Picture nominees to 10 contenders was to broaden the appeal of the Oscars beyond the esoteric and presumably increase the number of moviegoers who have a vested interest in the presentation. and the outcome of the rewards.”

Dergarabedian rightly notes that the best picture run of 2019 was populated with a healthy mix of major studio blockbusters (Black Panther, A star is born, Bohemian Rhapsody) and specialty films (The favourite, Vice), among others (with green paper the winner). “The Eight Contenders generated over $1 billion in domestic revenue, but that was more of an anomaly than a trend, with most years mostly delivering box office performances under $100 million. dollars.”

There’s more than enough evidence to suggest a correlation between Oscar ratings and the box office performance of movies after the top prize. Some 29.6 million viewers tuned in to the 2019 broadcast – still not ideal, of course, but down from 26.5 million in 2018. Viewership fell back to 23.6 million in 2020 (when Parasite triumph); during the COVID-19 pandemic, audiences fell to a historic low after theater attendance collapsed in 2020: 10.4 million viewers in 2021 (nomadland won) and 16.6 million viewers last year (CODA).

Looking back, the Oscars, which have long aired on ABC, took a big hit in 2008, jumping from 40.2 million viewers the previous year to 31.8 million. Specialty distributors dominated the category, with the exception of Warner Bros.’ adult drama Michael Clayton. The other films were There is no country for old people – who won – there will be blood, Juno and Atonement.

Perhaps more than anyone, Harvey Weinstein reshaped the Oscars game by realizing that top nominations were a great marketing tool. by Miramax Shakespeare in love to beat Saving Private Ryan during the 1999 telecast in what was a huge upset. The former had earned $36.4 million domestically when nominated; he added another $64 million. Conversely, Saving Private Ryan was already an established winner, having grossed $195 million at the time of his nomination (that would add another $21.2 million).

Collectively, specialty distributors and their awards consultants began enticing Oscar voters to back films that lacked the marketing and distribution power of a major Hollywood studio.

“Indie films have been able to take advantage of the glow that an Oscar nomination offered smaller films and lesser-known filmmakers, and it’s a wonderful benefit that shouldn’t be brushed aside by a fixation with ratings. higher thanks to the nomination of blockbuster-style films,” says Dergarabedian. “Hopefully, this year’s crop will strike a perfect balance between films worthy of large and small scale; it’s a win-win scenario for Oscar .

