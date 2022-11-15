Pakistani actress Yasra Rizvi talks about her favorite Bollywood actors and more





Pakistani actress and writer Yasra Rizvi celebrates her birthday today. The actress is best known for her role as Jugnu Chaudhary in Zindagi’s original series, Churails. The show was ranked as one of the top 5 web series by GQ. Well, recently, the actress had a candid chat with India Forums, where the actress talked about her web series, favorite Bollywood actors and more. Read excerpts to learn more. Featured video Your web series Churails has been ranked as one of the top 5 web shows by GQ, tell us about that. (exclaiming with joy) Oh wow, I really didn’t know that. I’m very happy to hear that wow, oh great I was just a bit far off and didn’t know what was going on in the outside world. What do you prefer when it comes to choosing between acting and writing? I think I would choose writing because of my poetry because it’s something close to my heart, it’s something very unfiltered, it’s something that touches everyone easily, also a lot many people don’t even know I’m an actor they just know I write poetry. There is also a connection with the Indian people too. I was actually kind of surprised at the overwhelming response I got from India on my video and it’s crazy and it’s very personal so ya. How do you see the current Bollywood scenario? Pata hain kya mera bollywood ka current connection bilkul bhi nahi hai. Because I’ve always been a fan of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, humara bachpan unki filmien dekhke guzra hai, when films of the churake dil mera genre came Suniel Shetty- Shilpa Shetty, these films that I saw a lot. Now i started seeing recent Ayushmaan Khurrana movies Rajkummar Rao films ye wala jo aplog ka new age cinema aya haina naya jismai apki ladkiyan bhi bohot ache hai jaise Bhumi Pednekar, Radhika Apte they are very good so you wala tas mujhe pasand hai, the kind of stories and art they do, I like that. A special birthday wish you want to make? Mein na yeh chahati hu ki humare mulk mai na directors kum hai thodi toh. I’ve directed 2 shows so far and I’ll be directing the 3rd, so I want those shows to be really great so that the trend of female directors becomes more prominent. Yeh meri dua hai. (it is my wish). We hope all his wishes come true, the India Forums team wishes him a very happy birthday.

