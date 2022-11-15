Veteran Telugu actor Krishna has passed away





Krishna in Samajani Ki Savaal. | Photo credit: The Hindu

Krishna Ghattamaneni, affectionately dubbed Superstar Krishna by legions of Telugu movie viewers and hailed for his iconic portrayal of Alluri Seetharama Raju, breathed his last at 4.10am on Tuesday. He was being treated in mainland hospitals in Hyderabad, apparently following cardiac arrest. He was 79 and is survived by son and actor Mahesh Babu, and daughters Padmavati, Manjula and Priyadarshini. Krishnas’ passing comes just weeks after his first wife Indira Devi passed away on September 28, 2022. His second wife Vijaya Nirmala passed away in 2019. His eldest son Ramesh Babu is also no longer. Condolences poured in from movie personalities across the country, political dignitaries and millions of fans. Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao offered his condolences while TPCC Chairman A. Revanth Reddy hailed him as a hero who brought dynamism to Telugu films by introducing kind depictions of Hollywood. Career of more than five decades

The veteran actor was born Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy on May 31, 1943 at Burripalem in Guntur district in former Madras Presidency and present Andhra Pradesh. His career spanning over five decades has seen him appear in over 350 films across all genres. Nicknamed Daring and Dashing Hero, he was a pioneer in experimenting with and adopting emerging technologies. The first Telugu film of cinematic significance has been awarded Alluri Seetharama Raju while he also produced and directed the first 70mm film in Telugu, Simhasanam. He also introduced the style of cowboy films to Telugu cinema, including Mosagallaku Mosagadou has the most recall. He was Bond’s dagger-and-dagger hero in several spy action thrillers such as Gudachari 116, Agent Gopi and James Bond 777. His admirers still call him the James Bond of Telugu films. Krishna’s sleeves as the main man began with the 1965 film Then Manasulu. Even though Krishna is remembered for his stylish avatars in action films, he has also lent credence to family dramas with his serious portrayals in films such as Pandani Kapuram and Meena. He has also been part of multi-star projects, sharing screen space with then-established superstars Akkineni Nageswara Rao and NT Rama Rao in projects such as Akka Chellalu and Devudu Chesina Manushulu. Among the leading women of the time, Krishna starred with Vijaya Nirmala and Jayaprada in over 40 films each. File photo of Telugu superstar Krishna. Krishna established Padmalaya Studios in 1971 and produced and distributed Telugu and Hindi films. Krishna was conferred with Padma Bhushan in 2009. Actor Jitendra starred in most of his Hindi Telugu remakes including the superhit Himmatwala which introduced the late Sridevi to Hindi audiences. The widely-followed actor also had a stint in politics and was elected Member of Parliament in 1989 for Eluru Constituency on a Congressional ticket. Influenced by the late Rajiv Gandhi and at his invitation, he joined the party. Later, he retired from politics and confined himself to the cinema. He admitted he had a fondness for Rajiv Gandhi as the reason for his political sleeves although he was never cut out for it. Known as the Hero of Producers, the stories of Krishna making movies for free for producers who suffered losses because of his movies are well known in the industry. Considered a man without enemies despite being associated with the highly competitive industry for over 50 years, he is revered by producers, directors and co-actors apart from his millions of followers spread across the globe. He is the last of the five legends who literally ruled Telugu cinema from the 1960s to the 80s, the others being NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Shobhan Babu and Krishnam Raju. An era ends when a true legend leaves this world.

