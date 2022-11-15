Cops confirm investigative actor Zul Huzaimys shot down infidels remark in PAS campaign





Actor Zul Huzaimy said on November 4 at a Teguh Pertahan event organized by Terengganu PAS in Kemaman that he harbors a wish to slaughter infidels and that only the law can stop him from doing so. YouTube screenshot

By Kenneth Tee Monday, November 14, 2022 9:00 PM MYT

KUALA LUMPUR, November 14 Federal Police Bukit Aman today confirmed they have opened an investigation against actor Zul Huzaimy for a violent remark against non-Muslims he allegedly made at a pro-PAS rally in Terengganu. Police Secretary Datuk Noorsiah Saaduddin said the case was being investigated under Section 506 and Section 505(c) of the Penal Code for intent to incite others to commit an offense against any person and criminal intimidation respectively. She also said the matter was being investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act for misuse of network facilities. The investigation is being carried out by the Bukit Amans Classified Criminal Investigation Unit, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Prosecution and Law Divisions of the CID, it said in a statement. Zul had said on November 4 to a strong defense event by Terengganu NOT in Kemaman that he harbored a desire to slaughter the infidels and that only the law could prevent him from doing so. Following public backlash, Zul was forced to issue an apology posted on his Instagram account earlier today. He claimed that the contentious part of his speech was taken out of context and that he was only addressing kafir harbi and not all non-Muslims. The term kafir harbi has historically been used to describe infidels or non-Muslims who can be killed for opposing the Prophet Muhammad and the will of the Islamic God, as opposed to complacency stop being a kafir. By addressing his opposition to kafir harbiZul set an example for a group of non-Muslims who allegedly made noise outside a mosque in Penang. He provided no details to support his accusation. He also said he does not support any Islamic extremists who want to go on a killing spree, and said he has relatives and friends of Chinese descent to say he is not a racist.

