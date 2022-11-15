No more cowbells! Blue yster Cult ready to rock Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races





Listen to our full conversation on my podcast Beyond the Fame. WTOP’s Jason Fraley Presents Blue Oyster Cult at Hollywood Casino (Part 1) The DMV has a fever and the only prescription is more bells from neighboring West Virginia. Blue yster Cultis ready to rock Hollywood Casino at the Charles Town races on November 19. “In 2020 we released a new album, so we’ll be playing a few tracks from that album. These are our latest releases, mixed with all the greatest hits and deep tracks,” co-founder Eric Bloom told WTOP. “We just did three nights in New York about a month ago, where we played our first album, second album and third album in their entirety.” The group began at a jam session at Stony Brook University in New York in 1967, originally named Soft White Underbelly by rock critic and manager Sandy Pearlman. “It takes its name from Winston Churchill, who called Italy ‘the soft white underbelly of Europe’ during World War II,” Bloom said. “Sandy wrote this huge poetic opus ‘Imaginos’, lots of sci-fi and fantasy. One of the lyrics was ‘Blue yster Cult’. We needed a name to play for Clive Davis of Columbia Records and got discontinued Soft White Underbelly. Their self-titled debut album ‘Blue yster Cult’ (1972) included fan favorites such as Cities on Flame with Rock & Roll”, but it was their fifth album Agents of Fortune (1976) that really made the band a household name. familiar thanks to the smash hit (Fear Not) The Reaper. “We do it every night and we’re happy to play a song that was so popular,” Bloom said. “It’s on classic radio all over the country almost every day, sometimes more than once a day, so it’s stood the test of time and of course, the famous ‘SNL’ Cowbell Sketchwhich was ranked the number one sketch of all time on Saturday Night Live. The hysterical track starred Chris Parnell as Bloom, Jimmy Fallon as Bobby Rondinelli, Chris Kattan as Buck Dharma, Horatio Sanz as Joe Bouchard, Christopher Walken as feverish producer Bruce Dickinson and Will Ferrell as fictional bell player Gene Frenkle . “I was watching it live when it happened,” Bloom said. “I was sitting on the couch and all of a sudden you get sent by ‘SNL.’ My jaw dropped. My phone started ringing, ‘Are you watching this?’ Will Ferrell wrote this skit and pitched it to the producers of “SNL” more than once. It’s pretty funny. You can see they’re all cracking up. The band’s next album, Specters (1978), included the hit song “Godzilla”, a cover of which recently appeared in the blockbuster Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). “When we were kids, they used to have monster matinees on Saturday afternoons,” Bloom said. “A guy called [John] Zacherle had an 11:30 a.m. TV show “Shock Theater” on ABC in New York. He played monster movies: Dracula, Wolf Man, Godzilla. We loved that stuff when we were kids, so we always talked about Godzilla, Rodan, Mothra, so Don wrote the big lick. Their 10th album Fire of Unknown Origin (1981) delivered their catchiest song, Burnin for You,” written by Donald Buck Dharma Roeser and critic Richard Meltzer. “Richard went to Stony Brook with Pearlman and does lyrics from time to time,” Bloom said. “He just sent the lyrics and Don took it and wrote the great song ‘Burnin’ for You’ which was a hit in 1981. We were very lucky that it came out early in MTV and it was a constant. rotation song in the early days of MTV. Will the group one day be part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame? “Maybe it will be posthumous,” Bloom said. “If Judas Priest can do it, maybe there will be time for us.” WTOP’s Jason Fraley Presents Blue Oyster Cult at Hollywood Casino (Part 2) Listen to our full conversation on my podcast Beyond the Fame.

