“I want to be with my family”





Aamir Khan pictured at an event in Mumbai. New Delhi: Aamir Khan, during a recent media interaction, talked about his next project – a film titled Champions that it produces. The actor, during the shoot, said he was supposed to star in the movie. However, he will now only produce the film. The actor added that he wanted to take a break for a while, news agency ANI said. “When I do a movie as an actor, I get so lost in the fact that nothing else is going on in my life. I was supposed to do a movie afterwards. Lal Singh Chadha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very touching and charming film. But I feel like I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids,” the actor told ANI. The actor revealed it was the first time he was taking a break in his 35-year career. He added: “I feel like I’ve been working for 35 years and I’ve been focused on my job. I think it’s not fair to the people who are close to me. That’s when I feel like I have to take some time off to be with them and experience life in a different way. I’m looking forward to next year, a year and a half where I won’t be working as an actor. Aamir Khan’s latest outing Lal Singh Chadha, has become the target of the Twitter boycott trend. The boycott trend against the film began after a section of the internet excerpted excerpts from Aamir Khan’s 2015 interview, where he said his ex-filmmaker, Kiran Rao, suggested they are moving due to “growing intolerance”. The film had a disappointing box office collection. Meanwhile, the actor surprised his fans with an appearance on Revathy’s Hello Venki trailer, featuring Kajol in the lead role. (With ANI entries) Featured Video of the Day Airport traffic: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and other celebrities

