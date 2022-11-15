Entertainment
Christina Applegate cries at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in her first public appearance since being diagnosed with MS
Christina Applegate received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, shortly after announcing that her role in “Dead to Me” could be her last acting role.
The ceremony was the first time Applegate had been seen in public since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in August 2021. To mark the occasion, she wore black nail polish with letters on each finger spelling out ” fu MS”.
During her speech, Applegate thanked all of her agents who have worked with her over the past 28 years, celebrating that they have been together for so long, a rarity in the business. She said her mother ‘used to say changing agents is like changing deck chairs on the Titanic, but (she) is stuck with (hers)’, so they all ‘come down’ together if something goes wrong.
Applegate also began to cry as she thanked her friends and family for being there for her, especially her daughter, who she called “the most important person.”
“Thank you for standing by my side through all of this,” she told her daughter Sadie before joking about her MS diagnosis. “Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Didn’t you notice? I’m not even wearing shoes!” Applegate teased.
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE SAYS ‘SIGNIFICANT CEREMONY’ WILL BE HER FIRST OUTING SINCE DIAGNOSED WITH MS
While accepting the honor, Applegate explained how important getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was to her.
“I’ve had a really interesting life, but life started out as a little girl standing in line to see the first Star Wars on this same street, in this same theater, and watching these things say, ‘Who are these people “What did they do? Did they do anything right? Did they do something wrong? Whatever it is, I want one,” Applegate recalled. “’I want one!’ I was 5. This day means more to me than you can imagine.
CHRISTINA APPLEGATE REVEALS HER ROLE IN ‘DEAD TO ME’ MAY BE LAST DUE TO MS DIAGNOSIS
During the ceremony, Applegate’s ‘Marriedwith Children’ co-stars paid touching tributes to the actress, not only complimenting her impressive work, but also praising her strength through the many challenges she faced. endured throughout his life.
“Humility, humor, courage, grace, bravery, I’ve seen you wear it all. You’ve been at the top of my list of life teachers since you were 16,” Katey Sagal said. “I watched you maneuver the world you found yourself in with a maturity beyond your years. Your family health issues, through really bad boyfriends, amazing teenage choices, I I watched. I watched you grow up, and no matter what, you kept showing up, for yourself, but also most certainly for those you loved.”
“I’ve seen you, at the highest level with love and huge success, coupled with extreme challenges, but you came in with those shoulders and you carry the weight, and you bend, and you don’t break,” he said. added Sagal. “Your humility and reverence allow us all to bend with you.”
David Faustino praised Applegate for her work, saying she had the opportunity “to do some great roles and to play them with a ‘T'”, specifically mentioning ‘Dead to Me’, in which he said she and Linda Cardellini had “powered up the performances.”
In a recent interview with Variety, Applegate revealed that her role as Jen Harding on “Dead to Me” could potentially be her last acting role due to her ongoing battle with MS.
“Jen Harding is the one who knows, most likely the last to play. With my illness, I don’t know how capable I am,” Applegate said.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Applegate recalled learning of the diagnosis while working on the show’s third and final season and having to let everyone know. She explained that from then on, filming was about learning what she was capable of and adapting to her different needs, such as the need to film in cold environments.
“If I called them in the morning and said, guys, I can’t come down the stairs, they were like, OK! We won’t do it today. Well, do other things. Netflix us even let it take a few months off so I could grieve and find treatment,” Applegate said.
Due to the unpredictability of her illness, Applegate is unsure whether she will ever act again, saying it depends on “what I’m able to do.”
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“I’m pretty sure that was it, you know? But who knows, I’ll probably miss being in my room,” Applegate said.
