Drama from the Thanksgiving Past | News, Sports, Jobs





The finishing touches were underway in the kitchen a year ago as giant Superman and Snoopy balloons floated past Central Park on Thanksgiving. Soon the family approached as a frying pan sizzled with bacon destined to join the Brussels. Before long, the house was buzzing with nieces, nephews, friends, children, a baby, and Danny, the wine merchant. Rita’s former boss and his wife rang the doorbell just before 3:00 p.m. and brought an oversized oyster casserole to add to dishes already in the oven. Visiting over a glass of wine, I couldn’t help but notice a black spot on my brother-in-law’s forehead. It was the size of a fruit fly, reminiscent of a scene from the movie Uncle Buck where John Candy suggests that the director have a rat gnaw the mole on his face. Rather than take a slap on the fly, I asked, “Did you always have that black spot on your forehead?” “No, it’s just a mole that I burned,” he has answered. Having a forty year history myself with various cut, burnt and frozen growths on my face, I wondered which dermatologist he was seeing and asked him the same. “Well, actually, a nail artist burned it for me,” he explained. He must have been joking. “Yeah, well, Elaine took me to her nail salon, and she said she could handle it. She burned eight of them. He rolled his head to the side to reveal a three millimeter minefield of burnt flesh. “So what about pathology? How do you know it wasn’t something to worry about? » I asked. “Oh, it wasn’t cancer. She assured me. » What a relief! When asked what he paid for the mutilation of his skull, he explained that the manicurist had asked for seventy dollars, “…but, I gave him a hundred.” “I hope she threw a pedicure though,” I said. The idea seemed reasonable. Just then, my cousin emerged from the bedroom with a bang, having donned an outfit likely worn by Barnum and Bailey’s Ringmaster in 1962. The two-piece neon suit glowed red and green with images of poinsettias and an occasional random pineapple here or there. It smelled of elephant poo. He was the spitting image of Danny DeVito himself, with far less charisma. I wish I had a welding helmet to protect my eyes in case the single button holding the suit jacket together might suddenly fly across the room like a bullet. As the crowd of hungry people thronged towards the buffet, Rita asked for the Ringmaster’s help in retrieving the coveted oyster casserole from the oven. As she approached the oven, DeVito pushed the door down as Rita’s closed hands reached the length of the dish and launched a cautious retrieve. Before the pan was clear of the door, DeVito slammed it, causing two liters of oysters and their tasty husks to fall to smash on the floor. Two dozen dead molluscs have now swum amid shards of Pyrex in a miniature oil spill reminiscent of the Exxon Valdez disaster. A call to the EPA led containment teams to mop up the mess and save three species of waterfowl from extinction. If only my retired memory can hold on to the reality of Thanksgiving family drama a little longer, maybe I’ll have an idea of ​​what to expect again this year. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

