Rajkummar Rao on Bollywood’s failure at the box office: ‘We didn’t make so many good movies last year’





Rajkummar Rao took the plunge in 2018 by signing Stree, a horror comedy. And now, we see the actor tapping into dark humor mixed with a murder mystery in Monica O My Darling. While this hybrid of genres is a fan favorite, the actor says it’s a natural progression for filmmakers.

“That’s how it should be. We have to keep experimenting for ourselves and the audience. Also, I really feel like acting is serious business. Most of the time we don’t even try to to be funny. It’s the situations and the circumstances that make it funny. I think the more serious we are, the more fun it becomes,” Rajkummar Rao told indianexpress.com. Monica O My Darling, also starring Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher and Akansha Ranjan, dropped on Netflix on Friday to positive reviews. With the current box office climate, we spoke with Rajkummar if OTT has become a safe space for actors and movies. “Not really, if a movie isn’t good it won’t work anywhere,” he quickly replied. As we reminded him how his film Badhaai Do (starring Bhumi Pednekar) didn’t make numbers but was loved when released on digital. Upon accepting, he shared that he was not sad but that he really wanted the film to turn out well, because he is very “proud” of it. Accepting that the industry is responsible for the low box office collection, the actor said, “I had this conversation with a lot of my friends. We keep saying that Hindi cinema is not doing well, but we didn’t make as many good films last year. So no need to wonder why are you walking (why it does not work). I think we have to push the boundaries and do better ourselves. Being a mainstream actor, the uncertainty at the box office worries him. He replied, “Not at all. Also, I think times have changed. My only concern is that the producer makes money. If there is no loss, they will make another film with me. Also, I think we’re working around that so that the movies are under a certain budget. We get the economy right so everyone is happy. At the Monica O My Darling trailer launch, the Newton actor talked about only making movies that his heart says yes to. The actor admitted he’s signed on to movies before for other reasons, but never for the money. Rajkummar shared, “Money was never a priority for me. There were a few movies that I said no to at first. But I’m an emotional guy and if someone comes and says to me three or four times please work for me, I would say yes. But yes, not anymore ha (laughs). I learned my lesson that if your heart says no at first, listen to it. When I see these films, I realize that I shouldn’t have done it. Directed by Vasan Bala, Monica O My Darling is streaming on Netflix.

