Hollywood pulls out the big holiday movie game





Major entries mark Hollywoods Holiday Preview, highlighted by year-end awards contenders as the nation seeks to achieve post-pandemic normalcy. (Release dates subject to change.) NOVEMBER 18 She Said – The race of two New York Times reporters (Zoe Kazan, Carey Mulligan) to expose the sexual abuse of Harvey Weinstein. The Menu – A dark comedic horror entry serves up Ralph Fiennes as a deranged chef. The Inspection – True story of a homosexual (Jeremy Pope) who enlists in the Marines to seduce his homophobic mother (Gabrielle Union). NOVEMBER 23 Strange World – Disney’s 61st animated feature, a sci-fi action adventure starring the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid. The Fabelmans – Steven Spielbergs has romanticized the autobiographical account of his movie-centric youth. Won the Toronto Film Festival People’s Choice Award, often a strong predictor of Best Picture at the Oscars. Devotion – The Navy’s first black aviator flies in war-torn 1950s Korea. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Daniel Craig returns as Detective Benoit Blanc in another Agatha Christie-style murder mystery. Bones and All – The cannibal Timothee Chalamet travels America in search of love. All the Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras revealing document shows how photographer-turned-activist Nan Goldin brought down the Sacklers. Won the Venice Film Festival’s top prize, the Golden Lion. White Noise – (Opens November 25) From Don DeLillos’ postmodern novel, Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig are a couple freaked out by ’80s America. The Son Hugh – (opens Nov. 25) Jackman is aiming for a second Best Actor Oscar nomination in this semi-sequel to Florian Zellers’ Oscar-winning The Father. Here, Anthony Hopkins picks up on that father as his son Jackman suffers mightily with his own teenage son. DEC 2 Women Talking – Writer-director Sarah Polley lets women participate in a debate about a religious cult to escape physical and sexual violence from their men. Frances McDormand produced and co-stars. Emancipation – Will Smith as a crucial historical figure in ending slavery. 9 DEC Empire of Light – Olivia Colman struggles to work in the 1980s in a classic play of British cinema. The Whale – Brendan Frasers acclaimed tour as an obese invalid makes it a must see. December 16 Avatar: The Way of Water – James Camerons 1st sequel to his 2007 blockbuster with several more on the way. 21-23 DEC I Wanna Dance with Somebody – A Whitney Houston biopic produced by her mentor (and played by Stanley Tucci). Bodice – Vicky Krieps is Elisabeth, the ill-fated 19th century Empress of Austria.

