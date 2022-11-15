Entertainment
Frans vs. Lisas Late Night Debate
Students are constantly debating which place is best for a late-night snack: Fran’s, the Southwest region’s staple serving comfort food, or Lisa’s, offering Mexican cuisine on North Campus. . In this episode, we ask students to share their opinions.
IAN LUNDEEN: You won’t catch me at Fran’s.
[music]
JEREMY FREDRICKS: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Jeremy Fredricks. This is NU Declassified, a look at how the Wildcats thrive and survive in Northwestern.
JEREMY FREDRICKS: It was McCormick freshman Ian Lundeen, one of many students with strong opinions about the best late-night cafe on campus. There are two: Fran’s Cafe, on the south campus, and Lisa’s Cafe, on the north. Fran has big fans.
JEREMY FREDRICKS: Weinberg’s sophomore Eli Carroll is one of them – saying the vibes he feels in Fran are incomparable to Lisa’s.
ELI CARROLL: Cosy, I think, is one way to describe it – I just like it that way. It’s just a cozy feeling here, even when it’s busy.
JEREMY FREDRICKS: The greasy food at Fran’s – burgers, quesadillas, fries and milkshakes – keeps McCormick senior Haley Chang coming back. She typically uses her dining dollars and meals to buy quesadillas instead of paying for Uber Eats or DoorDash.
HALEY CHANG: But proximity has a huge draw. But you also have all the greasy dishes you would want late at night at a very low price.
JEREMY FREDRICKS: McCormick’s second year, Favor Onukogu, said when it’s late at night and you’re hungry, Fran is the best option.
PROMOTING ONUKOGU: Most of the time it’s fast. You know, if you’re hungry, you don’t want to stay hungry for long.
[music]
JEREMY FREDRICKS: But catering dollars and meals can also be used at Lisa’s. And there are advantages some students say Fran doesn’t have.
EMILIE FENG: The hot bar is normally open later than Fran’s.
JEREMY FREDRICKS: Bienen and Weinberg’s freshman, Emily Feng, goes to Lisa’s for more than hot food on a chilly night. She’s got Pop-Tarts, sushi, coffee and…
EMILIE FENG: Ramen’s, like when I come here to a genre.
JEREMY FREDRICKS: Unlike Fran, Lisa has a convenience store. When Lundeen was at Lisa’s, he made sure to take advantage of the convenience of North Campus.
IAN LUNDEEN: I just had like a granola bar – a pre-study snack.
JEREMY FREDRICKS: On either side of the debate, diners said the mood was important. Both spots are located inside residential colleges: Lisa’s is located at Slivka Residential College, while Fran’s is on the ground floor of Willard Residential College.
HALEY CHANG: Fran’s dinner feel appeals to me more than Lisa’s more upscale feel.
JEREMY FREDRICKS: The “feel” is a big draw for Chang – especially during the winter months. But almost everyone said that what is served or the atmosphere is not as important as the location.
LAUREN BLACK: It’s right next to my dorm. I’m not really crazy about the food here, but I’m sick of the dining room food.
JEREMY FREDRICKS: Senior SESP Lauren Black can often be seen at Lisa’s house as a North Campus resident. Black said the convenience of having a meal that doesn’t require a lot of walking is the main factor favoring Lisa. Meanwhile, Carroll lives on South Campus and feels the same about Fran.
ELI CARROLL: We literally live next door so it’s just convenient for me.
JEREMY FREDRICKS: Students criticize cafes for closing early and high prices. While the debate between Fran and Lisa will continue, Black says it’s all about perspective.
LAUREN BLACK: I don’t go to Northwestern for the food – I come for an expensive education. I’m not really crazy like the food here.
[music]
JEREMY FREDRICKS: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Jeremy Fredricks. Thanks for listening. This episode was reported and produced by me. The Daily Northwestern’s audio editor is Lawrence Price, the digital editor is Angeli Mittal, and the editor is Jacob Fulton. Be sure to subscribe to The Daily Northwestern podcasts on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and SoundCloud to hear more episodes like this.
