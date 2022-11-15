Frans vs. Lisas Late Night Debate

Students are constantly debating which place is best for a late-night snack: Fran’s, the Southwest region’s staple serving comfort food, or Lisa’s, offering Mexican cuisine on North Campus. . In this episode, we ask students to share their opinions.

IAN LUNDEEN: You won’t catch me at Fran’s.

[music]

JEREMY FREDRICKS: From the Daily Northwestern, I’m Jeremy Fredricks. This is NU Declassified, a look at how the Wildcats thrive and survive in Northwestern.

JEREMY FREDRICKS: It was McCormick freshman Ian Lundeen, one of many students with strong opinions about the best late-night cafe on campus. There are two: Fran’s Cafe, on the south campus, and Lisa’s Cafe, on the north. Fran has big fans.

JEREMY FREDRICKS: Weinberg’s sophomore Eli Carroll is one of them – saying the vibes he feels in Fran are incomparable to Lisa’s.

ELI CARROLL: Cosy, I think, is one way to describe it – I just like it that way. It’s just a cozy feeling here, even when it’s busy.

JEREMY FREDRICKS: The greasy food at Fran’s – burgers, quesadillas, fries and milkshakes – keeps McCormick senior Haley Chang coming back. She typically uses her dining dollars and meals to buy quesadillas instead of paying for Uber Eats or DoorDash.

HALEY CHANG: But proximity has a huge draw. But you also have all the greasy dishes you would want late at night at a very low price.

JEREMY FREDRICKS: McCormick’s second year, Favor Onukogu, said when it’s late at night and you’re hungry, Fran is the best option.

PROMOTING ONUKOGU: Most of the time it’s fast. You know, if you’re hungry, you don’t want to stay hungry for long.

[music]

JEREMY FREDRICKS: But catering dollars and meals can also be used at Lisa’s. And there are advantages some students say Fran doesn’t have.

EMILIE FENG: The hot bar is normally open later than Fran’s.

JEREMY FREDRICKS: Bienen and Weinberg’s freshman, Emily Feng, goes to Lisa’s for more than hot food on a chilly night. She’s got Pop-Tarts, sushi, coffee and…

EMILIE FENG: Ramen’s, like when I come here to a genre.

JEREMY FREDRICKS: Unlike Fran, Lisa has a convenience store. When Lundeen was at Lisa’s, he made sure to take advantage of the convenience of North Campus.

IAN LUNDEEN: I just had like a granola bar – a pre-study snack.

JEREMY FREDRICKS: On either side of the debate, diners said the mood was important. Both spots are located inside residential colleges: Lisa’s is located at Slivka Residential College, while Fran’s is on the ground floor of Willard Residential College.

HALEY CHANG: Fran’s dinner feel appeals to me more than Lisa’s more upscale feel.

JEREMY FREDRICKS: The “feel” is a big draw for Chang – especially during the winter months. But almost everyone said that what is served or the atmosphere is not as important as the location.

LAUREN BLACK: It’s right next to my dorm. I’m not really crazy about the food here, but I’m sick of the dining room food.

JEREMY FREDRICKS: Senior SESP Lauren Black can often be seen at Lisa’s house as a North Campus resident. Black said the convenience of having a meal that doesn’t require a lot of walking is the main factor favoring Lisa. Meanwhile, Carroll lives on South Campus and feels the same about Fran.

ELI CARROLL: We literally live next door so it’s just convenient for me.

JEREMY FREDRICKS: Students criticize cafes for closing early and high prices. While the debate between Fran and Lisa will continue, Black says it’s all about perspective.

LAUREN BLACK: I don’t go to Northwestern for the food – I come for an expensive education. I’m not really crazy like the food here.

[music]

