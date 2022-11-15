Veteran actor Krishna, father of Mahesh Babu, dies at 80





Veteran actor Krishna, known in the Telugu film industry as Superstar, died in Hyderabad on Tuesday, a day after being hospitalized. Krishna was also the father of popular actor Mahesh Babu. Taking to Twitter, actor Nikhil Siddhartha shared a post. He wrote: “It’s heartbreaking. Our SUPERSTAR KRISHNA Garu is no more. Legendary icon and inspiration for generations. You will all be missed sir. Pray for family strength @ManjulaOfficial, @urstrulyMahesh sir .God be with you in this time of testing.” Taking to Twitter, actor Nikhil Siddhartha shared a post. Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted: “The death of actor and former MP Krishna Gari who was branded as a good man, hero producer, actor and superstar of Telugu film industry, shocked. Krishnagari is said to be an actor, director and adventurer who introduced the first technology in Telugu cinema.” He also added, “With the death of Krishnagari, a wonderful cinematic era seems to have come to an end. Mahesh Babu, who recently lost his mother and now his father too, is in pain. Wishing God gives him the courage to recover soon from this pain, I express my deepest condolences to the members of his family.” Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, was undergoing treatment at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad, according to news agency ANI. Earlier, PR and Marketing Manager Vamsi Shekhar took to Twitter and shared a statement from the hospital. “Midnight he was rushed to the hospital in an unconscious state. We did CPR for cardiac arrest and then moved to intensive care and he is stable at the moment. Doctors and a team of cardiologists are monitoring his condition regularly. Now we cannot say what the outcome will be. We are providing the best treatment. In the next 24 hours, we will get better information about his condition,” the doctors said. Krishna was a former actor, director and producer known for his works mainly in Telugu cinema. During a film career spanning five decades, he starred in over 350 films. Krishna made his debut as a lead actor with the 1965 film Thene Manasulu and later acted in films such as Sakshi, Pandanti Kapuram, Gudachari 116, James Bond 777, Agent Gopi among many others. He is credited with producing many technological firsts in the Telugu film industry such as the first Cinemascope film Alluri Seetharama Raju (1974), the first Eastmancolor film Eenadu (1982), the first 70mm film Simhasanam (1986), the first DTS Telugu Veera Levara (1995) and introducing the cowboy genre to the Telugu screen. Mahesh Babu’s mother, Indira Devi, died in September this year and his older brother Ramesh Babu died in January. tt:10

