Superstar Krishna has passed away





HYDERABAD: Superstar Krishna, who battled multiple organ failure after being admitted to hospital on Sunday evening, breathed his last in the early hours of Tuesday. In a career spanning over five decades, Krishna appeared in over 350 films. An actor, director, producer and writer, Krishna was also awarded the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema in 2009. He was also elected as a Congress party MP in 1989. Krishna’s last film was Sri Sri in which he starred the role of a retired law professor A prolific actor and one of the most handsome and respected actors of all time in the Telugu film industry, the superstar created a record by having 17 film releases in a single year in 1972. No other movie star has such a record in the world. . Krishna started his career with cameo roles in films like Kula Gothralu (1961), Padandi Mundhuku (1962) and Paruvu Prathishta (1963). But his breakthrough film was Thene Manasulu (1965). Since then, he has never looked back. Her 100th film was ‘Alluri Sita Ramaraju’, a sensation. His 200th film as an actor was ‘Eenadu’, which again did roaring business. Nicknamed “Daring and Dashing”, Krishna is an effortless performer who ruled the roost during the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. He made a significant mark and contribution in the film industry with his acting chops . The recipient of numerous awards, Krishna is also known for introducing many technological firsts to Tollywood: the first Eastman color film (Eenadu), the first cinemascope film (Alluri Seeta Rama Raju, the first 70mm film (Simhasanam), the first DTS (Telugu).Veera Levara (1995), The first James Bond film (Gudachari 116). Krishna holds another unique record! He teamed up with his second wife Vijayanirmala in 48 films and with Jayaprada in 47 films. …

