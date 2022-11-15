Bollywood stars victimized for color discrimination, same





Mithun’s life has been a struggle and he doesn’t want anyone to go through those memories and see his days of struggle. Even after receiving the National Film Award for Best Actor for his debut film “Mrigaya”, his struggle did not subside and he was often mocked for his dark complexion. Let us tell you about other such stars who had to be insulted again and again because of their skin color in Hindi cinema and their personal lives. When Rekha, the timeless actress of her day, ventured into Hindi cinema, she was scorned as ‘Kali Kaluti’. At the beginning of her career, rekha was full of body and her skin color was not as light as it is today. Because of this, he faced a lot of criticism. But, later, rekha got such a makeover that viewers were stunned and critics were left speechless. Rekha’s first Hindi film, “Sawan Bhadon”, released in 1970, proved to be the turning point film of her career. When Ajay Devgan entered Bollywood, people made fun of his dark complexion. Due to his dark complexion, there was a time when Ajay Devgan wanted to quit his industry. But, after his first film ‘Phool Aur Kaante’, he changed people’s way of thinking. ajay Devgan says, “If your work is good and your personality is visible to people. Personality doesn’t sound wise, it includes the way you carry yourself and the kind of person you are. Known for her strong acting, nandita das was a victim of apartheid many times due to her dark complexion. During an interview, he said that Bollywood songs had done a lot to promote apartheid. Often, song lyrics indicate a fair complexion. Cuffs have always been fair in songs. Songs like Gora Rang Kala Na Pad Jaye, Gore Rang Pe Na Itna Guman Kar and Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyaara in Chittiyan Kalaiyan Ve, there are many such songs, listening to which the definition of beauty in the people’s mind is only right. Bipasha Basu was targeted from the start for her dark complexion, but she became a star because of her dark complexion. She says, “When I won the modeling contest for the first time in Kolkata and it was published in the newspaper that the black girl from Kolkata became the winner, I was surprised how the dark color can be my specialty? When I started my modeling career, I realized that my dark skin tone was much appreciated and I got more work and attention. When my first movie “Ajnabee” came out and people liked it, I realized looks don’t matter. Even today I remember when people teased me by calling me fat and black and then I was very irritated. Her family members used to tease Priyanka Chopra by calling her Kali Kali. During an interview, Priyanka Chopra revealed that her cousin used to tease her by calling her Kali Kali. Not only that, but when she was studying in America, people teased her by calling her brownie because of her dark complexion. Even after becoming a global beauty, she had to experience color discrimination due to her dark complexion and a Hollywood movie slipped away from her. Nawazuddin Siddiqui fought against apartheid for many years. He says, “I was rejected for many years just because I was short and looked gloomy. If all these things are over, maybe we can make some good cinema. Now I can’t complain about this thing because I made my mark but I can save this thing for artists who still face this problem because they are bright and hardworking too.

