Death of actor Krishna: Veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna, father of Mahesh Babu, has died | Hyderabad News





HYDERABAD: veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna (79) died overnight from Monday to Tuesday.

The actor was taken to hospital on Monday after suffering a cardiac arrest. A team of doctors who treated him said he was revived when he was taken to hospital on the night of November 13-14, but continued to be in critical condition.

Superstar Krishna, as the actor was known for the continuous successes he delivered in his prime, is the father of actor Mahesh Babu. Krishna’s wife, Indira Devi, died last month.

Krishna was born in Burripalem village of Tenali mandal in Andhra Pradesh on May 31, 1942. Krishna started his film career with the film Thene Manasulu in 1964 and acted in over 350 films. Krishna earned the Andhra James Bond moniker for the spy thrillers he starred in. He acted in Gudachari 116 a spy thriller and Mosagallaku Mosagadu portraying the cowboy in Telugu films.

Krishna would embrace new technologies to make his films and be almost the first to do so. His most popular Alluri Seetharama Raju’ was made using a full range lens and his film ‘Simhasanam’ was the first 70mm film.

The Telugu film industry has expressed shock at Krishna’s disappearance.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy while expressing his grief said the actor immortalized the role of Alluri Seetarama Raju in the film he had about the freedom fighter. He conveyed his condolences to actor Mahesh Babu and other family members.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekahr Rao, who expressed his condolences over Krishna’s death, said he had made his mark as an actor, producer and director. He said that Krishna had acted in a variety of films and caused social awareness through his portrayal of various roles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/hyderabad/veteran-actor-ghattamaneni-krishna-passes-away-at-79/articleshow/95519595.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos