Telugu veteran actor and father of Mahesh Babu, Krishna, dies at 80

A veteran Telugu actor and father of Mahesh Babu, Krishna died of a brain haemorrhage in the early hours of Tuesday at a hospital in Hyderabad. He was 80 years old.

He was being treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors following the cardiac arrest. The actor died at 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the news agency. YEARS reported citing hospital sources.

Krishna, whose full name is Ghattamnaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, was undergoing treatment at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad.

Doctors immediately performed CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and transferred him to intensive care for treatment and observation. According to the doctors’ health bulletin on Monday evening, G.Krishna’s condition was critical and was put on a ventilator

Shortly after his death, tributes began to pour in. The directors and actors of the brotherhood also expressed their grief and expressed their condolences.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter and wrote: Krishna Garu is a Telugu superstar. It’s Alluri… It’s our James Bond. Also as a kind-hearted man in real life who distinguished himself in the film industry, his death is a great loss to the Telugu film industry and the Telugu people. May God give strength to the family of Mahesh and Krishnagari in this difficult time.”

Superstar Rajnikanth offered his sincere condolences to the family and said the passing of Krishna Garu is a great loss for the Telugu film industry.

The disappearance of Krishna garu is a great loss for the Telugu film industry. Working with him in 3 films are memories I will always cherish. My sincere condolences to his family may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 15, 2022

An icon of Telugu cinema Krishna gaaru is no more, an era ends with his passing. I wish to share my brother’s sorrow @urstrulyMahesh who has to bear this third emotional trauma of losing a mother, a brother and now his father. My most sincere condolences dear Mahesh gaaru. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 15, 2022

Actor Chiranjeevi also shared a heartfelt note in Telugu.

. , , . My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and her family. Om Shanthi. Superstar forever. – Jr NTR (@tarak9999) November 15, 2022

SUPER STAR KRISHNA

End of an era.

My deepest condolences to @urstrulyMahesh sir, family and extended family of Krishna Gaarus which includes you, me and all telugu cinema fans. —Nani (@NameisNani) November 15, 2022

Krishna, had started his career in the early 1960s and appeared in around 350 films. Known for his good nature and courageous decisions, Krishna achieved lasting fame through his portrayal of the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, a legendary freedom fighter on the coast of Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the year 2022 has not been a great year for Mahesh Babu. In January he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September he lost his mother Indira Devi.

