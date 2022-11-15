Christina Applegate receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame





Christina Applegate is a star, and she finally had the ceremony to prove it. The actor was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 14 surrounded by fans, family and former castmates, including his “Dead to Me” costar Linda Cardellini. The event marked Applegate’s first public appearance since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system. “The most important person in the world is my daughter,” Applegate said at the ceremony, fighting back tears as she delivered her speech. “You are so much more than you think. You are so beautiful and kind and loving and smart and interesting. I am blessed every day that I can wake up and take you to your school…You are everything to me. Thank you for being by my side through it all.” True to his sense of humor, Applegate added, “Oh, by the way, I have a disease. Didn’t you notice? I’m not even wearing shoes!” Applegate’s ‘Married With Children’ co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino also spoke at the ceremony. An emotional Sagal said, “You are not alone. We are all here.” Applegate first shared her diagnosis in August 2021 via a short statement on Twitter. More recently, she opened up about filming the final season of “Dead to Me” while dealing with significant symptoms, including the inability to stand for long periods of time. “This is the first time anyone is going to see me as I am,” Applegate recently said. The New York Times. Now, it looks like Applegate is slowly getting used to her new normal, focusing on her recovery, and asking her Twitter followers for their thoughts on her new “fancy” canes, which she says were for a “very important ceremony. “. (Mystery solved!) And as she tweeted when she was originally diagnosed, “It’s been a hard road. But as we all know the road goes on. Unless some motherfucker does it blocked.” Check out more photos from her heartwarming ceremony below, and don’t miss the final season of “Dead to Me” when it hits Netflix on November 17.

