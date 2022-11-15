Jay Leno hospitalized after suffering gasoline burns in garage fire





Comment this story Comment Comedian Jay Leno suffered burns to his face and hands after a gasoline fire in his garage on Sunday, according to the Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles, where he is being treated. He is in good spirits and is touched by all of the inquiries into his condition and wishes, West Hills Hospital and Medical Center spokeswoman Aimee Bennett said in a statement Monday. He wants to let everyone know that he is fine and is in the best burn center in the United States. In a statement, Leno, 72, said he was doing well. I just need a week or two to get back on my feet. people magazine reported Sunday that Leno canceled an appearance at a financial conference in Las Vegas that night due to a serious medical emergency. The financial brand wrote in an email to attendees that the Lenos family were unable to provide us with very many details, but there was a very serious medical emergency which is preventing Jay from travelling. All we know is that he is alive, so our prayers go out to him and his family tonight, the email continued, according to People. Following speculation about Lenos’ condition, some of it related to his previous open about high cholesterol, TMZ reported that he had been admitted to hospital after a fire broke out in his garage. Leno hosted The Tonight Show on NBC from 1992 to 2009, then again from 2010 to 2014 after a kerfuffle over poor ratings for his next attempt, NBCs The Jay Leno Show, and the Tonight Show iteration hosted by successor Conan OBrien. During Lenos’ tenure, the show landed nine Emmy nominations for Outstanding Variety Series; he won once, in 2005. After Leno officially retired from The Tonight Show in 2014, he began hosting Jay Lenos Garage, an Emmy-winning web series about cars inspired by his side hobby that landed a primetime spot on CNBC in 2015. He said in a press release at the time that the show is about all things rolling, exploding, making noise, and highlighting the passion and stories behind the men and women who made the automobile the greatest invention of the 20th century. Before receiving the Kennedy Centers Mark Twain Award for American Humor in 2014, Leno told a Post reporter about the difference between seeing cars and hosting a late-night show: because it’s more of a passion, he said. When you talk to Batman on The Tonight Show, you’re not really talking to Batman. When you talk to an engineer, you’re talking to a real engineer. At the time, Leno owned a total of 92 motorcycles and 130 automobiles; a US News and World Report article earlier this year suggested that the latter number now exceeds 180. Jay Lenos Garage is still on the air and featured President Biden in its Season 7 finale late last month.

