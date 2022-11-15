Albany Care, Illinois Department of Public Health Near Colony









Albany Care has reached a settlement with the Illinois Department of Public Health in response to complaints filed against it, IDPH Assistant General Counsel Donna Otis said in a telephone meeting Monday. Last year, IDPH began investigating the long-term mental health care facility. In a Dec. 8 investigation of Albany Care, the department rated Albany Care a Level 5, meaning the facility posed a substantial risk of death or serious harm to its residents. On the call, Otis said the settlement talks address concerns from the department’s December investigation, though the exact terms of the settlement were not disclosed. Evan McGinley, IDPH’s chief administrative law judge, oversaw the appeal. Otis said a signed consent agreement between Albany Care and IDPH has been drafted. He is now awaiting a final signature. [Read more about Albany Care’s treatment of residents here.] In the appeal, Evanston’s long-term care ombudsman, Candice Mitchell, said Albany Care was rated Level 4 in October, indicating minimal compliance with state health codes. Albany Care residents have spoken of abuse — including missing medications, severe nursing shortages, violence and a lack of therapists — over the past few years, a Daily survey found. In February, IDPH temporarily suspended the facility from admitting new residents. But since at least October, Albany Care has been able to admit people again. McGinley also addressed recent concerns about the number of mental health professionals at Albany Care. Legally, the facility is required to have one mental health professional for every 32 residents. Albany Care resident Peter Basquin, who was on the call, repeatedly emailed people including McGinley, Otis and Albany Care attorney Frances Meehan about the lack of mental health professionals on weekends, according to correspondence shared with The Daily. Basquin told The Daily in early November that he only knew six mental health professionals currently on staff – which would be about one for every 37 residents currently at Albany Care. During the call, McGinley asked if the settlement between Albany Care and IDPH would address Basquin’s concerns about mental health professionals. Otis responded that the current settlement focuses on past complaints. She recommended Basquin file a formal complaint with IDPH, which he said he did on Monday morning before the call. Meehan, the attorney for Albany Care, said she couldn’t shed light on the reasons for the lack of mental health professionals. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @avivabechky Related stories: — In Focus: Albany Care residents report violence and medical abuse. But many may have nowhere to go — Mental health care providers reflect on Evanston’s public resources this World Mental Health Day — The First Response Alternative Crisis Team provides mental health support to people in crisis

