After Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan takes a break from Bollywood and the reason is not the same as Shah Rukh Khan Post Zero Debacle!





Aamir Khan is a perfectionist when it comes to trying out characters on screen and it shows in the time he devotes to a single role. While in the 90s the actor used to have several releases a year, in the past 5 years he has only had three releases – Secret Superstar (2017), Thugs of Hindostan (2018) and Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) the latter two of which were flops. Given that both were big-budget movies that blew up at the box office, many can assume that this news of Aamir having to take a break was due to him, as Shah Rukh Khan did after the release of ZERO ( 2018). However, this is not the reason. The reason the Rang De Basanti actor wanted to retire from acting for a while is his family. Read on to find out more. As reported by Pinkvilla, at an event in Delhi on Monday, Aamir Khan got candid about his upcoming production. While there, he also revealed why he decided to take a break from acting. The Lagaan actor said, “When I make a movie as an actor, I get so lost that nothing else happens in my life.” I was supposed to do a movie after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It’s a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it’s a very touching and charming film. But I feel like I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mother, my children. Aamir Khan continued, I feel like I have been working for 35 years and I have focused with determination on my work. I think it’s not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time when I feel like I need to take time to be with them and live life in a different way. I look forward to next year, a year and a half during which I am not working as an actor. Speaking of Champions, the Sarfarosh actor said the film schedule would go as planned, except he would be on board as a producer and not in the lead. He said, I will work as a producer, so I will produce Champions. I will now approach other actors to play the role I was hoping to play. Hope it goes well. I’m at that point in life where I’d like to enjoy my relationships right now. That’s the best way to put it. Champions will be co-produced by Khans Aamir Khan Productions, Sony Pictures International Productions India and 200NotOut Productions. For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi. Must read:Raveena Tandon Slams Gender Disparity in Bollywood: You Don’t Say 90s Superstar Aamir Khan Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

