Christina Applegate honored with Hollywood star in first public appearance since MS diagnosis WHIO TV 7 and WHIO Radio





LOS ANGELES – Christina Applegate now has a star on the Hollywood walk of fame. >> Read more trending news According to Los Angeles Times and Varietyfamily members, colleagues and co-stars joined the Emmy Award winner on Monday as Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unveiled the star at a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard. The public appearance was the actress’ first since being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, media reported. This day means more to me than you can imagine, Applegate, 50, told the crowd before congratulating his loved ones for their support, according to KABC. I’m not saying I have friends. I have family. These people take care of me. They take care of me every day of my life, and without them, I don’t know what I would do. She then called out her daughter, Sadie, the most important person in the world, the news station reported. You are everything to me, Applegate said of the 11-year-old, according to KABC. Thank you for being by my side through it all. Katey Sagal and David Faustino, who starred opposite Applegate in Married… With Children, were among the famous faces who paid tribute to Applegate at the event, the Time reported. Linda Cardellini and Liz Feldman, who worked with Applegate on Dead to Me, also addressed the crowd. You are not alone, said Sagal, according to Variety. Were all here. Photos: Christina Applegate honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Christina Applegate attends a ceremony honoring Christina Applegate with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on November 14, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix) Photos: Christina Applegate over the years 1987: Christina Applegate appears in this photo from 1987. (Jim Smeal/Ron Galella collection via Getty Images) Latest entertainment and celebrity news: Cox Media Group 2022

