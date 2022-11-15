Penn Entertainment may attract interest from activist investors





Posted on: November 14, 2022, 04:57h. Last update on: November 14, 2022, 05:23h. Shares of Penn Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) jumped 4.59% today on volume that was nearly double the daily average. The move arose out of speculation that an activist investor took a stake in the gaming company.

A slide from a Penn Entertainment investor presentation. An activist investor can build a stake in the stock. (Image: Penn Entertainment) This surge, which occurred on volume that was almost double the daily average, was good for one of the best performances among gaming stocks today. Penn shares soared after a Goldman Sachs 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revealed the investment bank bought 4.5 million shares of the regional casino operator , or 3% of the outstanding shares. It sparked talk on Wall Street that an unidentified activist investor could stake a stake in operator Ameristar. Indeed, prime brokers, of which Goldman is a part, can act as counterparties for clients, including activist investors. Translation: It is unlikely that the bank is the real owner of these 4.5 million Penn shares. But it is more likely that he acquired the shares on behalf of a client. The 13F filing is required of all institutional fund managers with at least $100 million in assets under management. It is a quarterly report revealing the stock holdings of these investors. Goldman Buy of Penn Stock Could Be Tied to HG Vora In a note to clients on Monday, Gordon Hasketts, head of event research Don Bilson, noted that it was possible that Goldman’s purchase of Penn shares was linked to activist investor HG Vora, who has recently added to its stake in the gaming capital, taking its place at 4.7%. However, it’s safe to note that it’s not immediately clear if Goldman bought those shares on behalf of the hedge fund. In itself that would be interesting and if it’s attached to another post that was leaked that’s even more interesting, wrote Bilson. HG Vora Capital Management is an activist hedge fund with a long track record in gaming stocks. Founded in 2009 by Parag Vora, the firm describes itself as value-driven and event-driven investing. Currently, the hedge fund is the seventh largest institutional owner of Penn shares. As for what anyone would want to do at PENN, we’re not sure, even if it’s a pretty cheap stock,” Bilson said. More impact The impact of Goldman’s purchase of Penn stock was also felt in the options market, where activity on Monday in Penn calls was well above the norm. Volume was noticeably higher on the November calls to $39 and $36.50 – the options contracts traders buy when placing bullish bets on the underlying security. With Penn closing at $37.63, the $36.50 strike is already in the money. The stock is down 27.43% since the start of the year. It’s not yet clear what HG Vora or any other activist investors might push Penn to do, but moves to reduce debt and potentially divest the lagging casinos could be on the agenda.

