Bollywood Devgn Crossword Clue Icon

Bollywood icon Devgn Crossword Clue Answers

A clue can have multiple answers, and we’ve provided all the answers we know of for Bollywood Devgn Icon. This clue last appeared on November 15, 2022 in USA Today Crossword. You will want to cross-reference the length of the answers below with the length required in the crossword puzzle you are working on for the correct answer. The solution to the Bollywood icon Devgn crossword clue should be:

Below are any defined keywords that may help you better understand the clue or answer.

Crossword clue and answer definitions

BOLLYWOOD (name) India’s film industry.

(name) ICON (name) a visual representation (of an object or scene or person or abstraction) produced on a surface. a conventional religious oil painting on a small wooden panel; revered in the Eastern Church.

