Krishna Death Funeral Live Updates Mahesh Babu Takes His Father’s Remains Home Chiranjeevi Consoles Him





Telugu star Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy popularly known as Krishna died November 15. He was 79 years old. He is survived by his children by his first wife Indira, Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini, and his second wife, actor-filmmaker Vijaya Nirmala. Indira died earlier this year on September 28.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has offered his condolences on the passing of the famous actor and producer. The CM said the death of Krishna, who starred in over 350 films and left an indelible mark in the hearts of moviegoers, is a huge loss for the Telugu film industry. CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy from Andhra Pradesh also offered his condolences and expressed his sorrow over Krishna’s passing. He took to Twitter and mentioned that the late actor was Andhra’s ‘James Bond’. He wrote that his death is a great loss not only to the Telugu film industry but also to the people of the state who loved him. Reddy also wrote, “May God give strength to the family of Mahesh and Krishnagari at this difficult time.” , . (2/2) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 15, 2022 Many fans and actors in the Indian film industry have also expressed their condolences over the death of the superstar. Krishna had suffered a cardiac arrest early Monday, after which he was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was placed on an artificial respirator in hospital and monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors. During his illustrious film career, Krishna has appeared in hits such as Gudachari 116, Manchi Kutumbam, Lakshmi Nivasam, Vichitra Kutumbam, Devadasu, Bhale Krishnudu and Guru Sishyulu to name a few.

