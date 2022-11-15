The main differences between “Magpie Murders”, the TV show and the book

Magpie killings airs Sundays at 8:00 p.m. and is available for streaming. Read our recaps.

“Magpie killings takes place in a fictional village in Somerset,” writes Susan Ryeland in Magpie killings. It’s both less and less confusing than you might think, so we’ll set the record straight. In the world outside of books and TV, Anthony Horowitz wrote a mystery called Magpie killings. Its narrator is book editor Susan Ryeland, who sets out to find the missing chapter of its most famous author’s final book after his sudden death. This fictional book is contained in Horowitz’s book and is also called Magpie killings. And now there’s the PBS show Magpie killings, adapted by Horowitz from his own novel. (He’s no stranger to television, having written for Poirot by Agatha Christie and Midsomer Murders.)

Phew! That’s a lot of layers! We thought we could help out a bit and explain some of the changes Horowitz made in turning his novel and (his novel within a novel) into a TV show. Here are some of the main differences between the book Magpie killings and the show Magpie killings.

Warning: Spoilers are ahead for the book and the series, although we won’t reveal anything about the latest episode of the series, which raw on WTTW on November 20 at 8:00 p.m.

Andreas

First, Susan’s boyfriend. In the TV show, Susan comes to suspect Andreas of killing the author of Magpie killings, Alan Conway—much to his horror. To finance his purchase of a hotel in Crete, Andreas travels to Suffolk and asks Alan to invest. When he hugs Alan on the tower of Alan’s house, someone takes a shot that makes it look like Andreas is pushing Alan off the edge.

In the book, it doesn’t go that far. Andreas never goes to Suffolk or asks Alan for money – he secretly asks Susan’s boss, Charles, to act as guarantor for a loan. Alan’s neighbor is the one pictured holding Alan on the tower. Susan thought, “Andreas, as much as anyone, must have been very happy to see [Alan] death”, given Alan’s cruelty and power towards Susan as well as the fact that Alan and Andreas dated the same woman, Alan’s ex-wife, Melissa.

One last thing about Andreas that comes in the last episode: he does some of his own research around the anonymous email sent to Susan with the picture of him and Alan. This does not happen in the book.

Susan’s family

Although we meet Susan’s sister, Katie, in the book, her parents are entirely absent. In the TV show, however, their dramatic lives become fodder for Alan, who turns Susan’s father into Sir Magnus Pye and her mother into romance-drowned Sam Blakiston. (This explains why the book’s Tom Blakiston became Sam; Susan’s mother’s name is Samantha.) Alan’s penchant for puns turns Susan’s last name into an anagram, “Darnley”, which names a governess that Sir Magnus got pregnant – a subplot missing from Horowitz’s book. .

Characters with smaller parts

The TV show may have added a few characters, such as Susan’s father and Clover Books employee Alice, that didn’t exist in the book, but it also cut the roles of some others. In the book Magpie killings, the vicar and the doctor both play a larger role, with reason to suspect that either could have contributed to the death of Mary Blakiston or Sir Magnus. In Horowitz’s book, the vicar of Susan’s world also has more ties to Alan, having known him as a child and resented him for certain bullying.

Father Blakiston is more prominent in the book Magpie killings, and is a possible suspect in the murder of Sir Magnus. He also plays a part in the death of Mary Blakiston which is given to Lady Pye in the TV show – which will be revealed in the final episode. And Lady Pye’s swaggering lover actually appears in the book and is questioned by Pünd.

Character Matches

In the TV show, Alan caricatures people from his own life in his novels even more than he does in Horowitz’s book. (The ability to have the same actor play both characters is a help conspicuously absent from the book.) Gardener Brent is based on a writer who annoyed Alan at a workshop – a character who doesn’t exist in the book. book. Alan’s attorney, Sajid Khan, appears in Alan’s novel as a doctor, unlike Horowitz’s book.

But the biggest defamation concerns Alan’s sister, Claire, who becomes Clarissa Pye in Alan’s novel. This correspondence between the characters exists in Horowitz’s book, but it becomes a plot point in the TV show when Claire takes a manuscript from Magpie killings of Alan’s house but burns it down before reading the ending, enraged at his portrayal of her. Clarissa’s reason for wanting to kill her brother is also different in the TV show: she opposes his development of Dingle Dell, whereas in the book she resents that he inherited the Pye family estate and not her. left nothing.

Alan as writer

In both versions, Alan hates having become a mystery writer, as he prefers to write serious literature. This theme is much more prevalent throughout the TV show: everyone who knew Alan seems to know it, whereas in the book it’s his ex-wife who reveals it to Susan, allowing her to begin to relate certain important points regarding Alan’s plan for the Atticus Pünd books.

Regarding Alan’s plagiarism: in the book, the idea he stole from a budding writer has already been published, allowing the writer to spot any matches (and us readers to take advantage of another ersatz mystery). In the TV show, Alan’s theft is more egregious: the other writer’s book was called Magpie killingsand so he knows that Alan stole his idea just by hearing the title of Alan’s next book.

A few small but still important things

Robert Blakiston’s fiancée, Joy Sanderling, is black on the TV show, which leads him to believe that Mary doesn’t want Robert to marry her out of racism. In the book, Joy has a brother with Down syndrome and assumes that is the reason for Mary’s refusal.

Detective Locke appears more in the TV show than in the book, as he is assigned to investigate Alan’s death. This allows for a more adversarial relationship with Susan, which he feels will interfere in his case.

There is no impending takeover of Clover Books that will make Charles rich in the book, although he still plans to retire and turn the business over to Susan.

Alan’s son Freddy was bullied for having a gay father on the TV show, even giving him a reason to hate Alan. Freddy exists but does not appear in the book.

Pünd does not literally appear or talk to Susan as she attempts to solve the riddle of Alan’s death, but it is implied that she, as a devoted reader of mysteries, is guided by their principles and structure when solving her own real life. mystery.