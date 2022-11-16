Jacqueline Fernandez mobbed in court after being released on bail in extortion case | Bollywood

Jacqueline Fernandez was released on bail by the court at Patiala House in Delhi in a Extortion case of 200 crore on Tuesday afternoon. The case is linked to alleged con man Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in which Jacqueline is also accused. The actor may have gotten some relief from the court, but had to endure being mobbed the moment he stepped outside the courtroom. With videos of the incident surfacing online, several fans questioned her about being bullied like this. Read also : Jacqueline Fernandez is innocent: her lawyer posts the letter from Sukesh Chandrashekhar

A video shared by the ANI news agency shows Jacqueline, escorted by her legal team, leaving the court premises on Tuesday afternoon after her bail hearing. The scene quickly turns into a pandemonium with cameramen, reporters and bystanders jostling to get closer to the actor even as she tries to navigate the crowd with the help of police officers and her lawyers. A few reporters can also be heard asking him questions about the hearing.

The video was shared by a few fan pages on social media and other similar videos of the incident were also shared online. Reacting to this, one fan wrote: Wrong. I don’t think that’s the way to stalk someone. Another wrote, This has such Rhea Chakraborty vibes. The way she was treated in her case was sad. Many others commented that even though they weren’t a fan of the actor, she shouldn’t have been treated that way.

Previously, Jacqueline had been released on bail on a personal surety of 2 lakh by the court in the 200 crore money laundering case involving con artist Sukesh Chandrashekar. The actor, who was summoned several times by the Enforcement Department as part of the investigation, was named as the accused in the additional indictment filed earlier this year. The prosecution alleged that Jacqueline benefited from the proceeds of money obtained through dubious means by Sukesh and continued her association with him despite knowledge of his criminal activities.