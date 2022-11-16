Bollywood roundup: Hrithik Roshan, Vivek Oberoi, Radhika Madan, and more…

– Advertising –

Hrithik Roshan in Assam to shoot his next film “Fighter”

Guwahati– bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan arrived in Tezpur, Assam on Tuesday for the shooting of his upcoming film ‘Fighter’ directed by Siddharth Snand.

Hrithik plays the role of an air force pilot in “Fighter”, for which he will train and shoot at the Salonibari military air base under the supervision of military officers.

It has been learned that Hrithik will be seen in a state-of-the-art Sukhoi 30 fighter jet, which will begin filming on November 18.

Deepika Padukone will play the female lead in the film.

The production house’s official Instagram handle shared a photo of Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand standing next to a private plane as they pose for a photo.

Hrithik wore an all-black outfit in the photo while the director wore a hoodie and jeans. The production house captioned the photo, “And it begins #Fighter.”

Vivek Oberoi gained 10 kilos for ‘Dharavi Bank’

Mumbai– bollywood actor Vivek Oberoiwho is awaiting the release of her streaming show “Dharavi Bank”, talked about her physical transformation for the OTT show.

During his research, he realized that the physique of the cop he plays would be very different from his own chiseled self. We had to bulk up and take on a whole new look.

The actor gained 10 pounds, with a combination of proper diet and exercise, and well-reinforced for the role.

He said: “I started much earlier in time, following a well-planned diet. We took references from real cops. Although drama is an integral part of the series, we wanted the look to be as real and believable as possible. A well balanced meal as prescribed by my nutritionist was the starting point. It was a healthy combination of carbs and protein.

Training-wise, he did it all with equal parts cardio and strength training.

“I had to look tall but also have the agility, which we managed to do,” he added.

Directed by Samit Kakkad, the series will premiere November 19 on MX Player.

Radhika Madan channels her inner boss in ‘Sanaa’ poster

Mumbai– Ahead of its world premiere at the 26th Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, the filmmaker’s first look Sudhanshu SariaThe long-awaited introspective drama “Sanaa” has been dropped.

The intriguing poster features Radhika Madan in and as Sanaa, an ambitious and headstrong woman who fights an internal battle due to unresolved trauma. The actress looks imposing in a sharp corporate outfit, shiny black heels and a slicked-back hairstyle. With her piercing gaze, she exudes courage and determination as she sits in front of an imposing backdrop.

Radhika: “Inhabiting the myriad dimensions of a character like Sanaa has been one of the most exciting experiences of my acting life. She is intelligent, unwavering, confrontational and emotional all at the same time. I also really enjoyed donning the girlboss look for this movie. Viewers will see a whole new side of me in Sanaa and I can’t wait for them to experience it.

“Sanaa” also stars Pooja Bhatt, Sohum Shah, Shikha Talsania, Nikhil Khurana, and Navneet Nishan in key roles. It is the only Indian film competing for the Grand Prize for Best Film at the ongoing Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2022 in Tallinn, Estonia.

Director Sudhanshu Saria says, “I am thrilled to finally present Sanaa’s first poster to the world. It’s a movie about a fiery, powerful woman who is in complete control of her world, until something happens to upset that balance.

“We wanted the poster to reflect Sanaa’s personality and their unparalleled dominance on their pitch. She is an unprecedented protagonist in our cinema and Radhika portrayed her with utmost honesty and perfection.

Produced by Four Line Entertainment, directed and written by Sudhanshu Saria, “Sanaa” stars Radhika Madan, Pooja Bhatt, Shikha Talsania and Sohum Shah.

Saria has been announced to direct the female-led spy drama titled Ulajh, with Junglee Pictures. He is also co-producing and writing Delhi Crime Season 3 for Netflix.

Nithya Menen on ‘Wonder Women’ and How She Bonds With Filmmaker Anjali Menon

Mumbai– Actress Nithya Menen, who is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming streaming movie “Wonder Women,” shared that filmmaker Anjali Menon keeps throwing her ideas. ‘Wonder Women’ also came Nithya’s way because of this practice between the two, who have shared a long-standing bond since Anjali’s debut film ‘Kerala Cafe’.

Speaking to IANS, Nithya said: “Our association goes way back. It has been 13 years since ‘Kerala Cafe’, and our friendship is stronger than ever. Anjali continues to share her insights with me at a very preliminary level of the story-making process. We discuss it and add our respective contributions.

“’Wonder Women’ also happened because of this practice. It was a very generalized idea of ​​pregnant women coming together under one roof. She shared the idea and I was very invested in it from the start,” she added.

“Wonder Women” premieres on SonyLIV on November 18. (IANS)