Spice of the day Bollywood News November 15, 2022





1. Lakdi Ki Kathi at Chatte Batte: Listen to timeless Bollywood tunes as we celebrate Children’s Day

When we were little, we looked forward to dressing up and watching the cultural program our teachers had planned to honor one of the most beautiful days of the year, Children’s Day, in the auditorium with our friends. Children’s Day is celebrated annually on November 14 to honor Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, on his birthday. Read more 2. Vishwajeet Pradhan feels like a NEWCOMER as he films his first commercial after 30 years

Vishwajeet Pradhan mostly played negative characters. Pradhan entered the OTT market with the online series Aarya. After more than 30 years, the outstanding actor made a comeback in the advertising industry by starring in a commercial. Read more 3. Watch THIS video of Vidya Balan previewing SENCO’s new bridal jewelry collection!

Vidya Balan is one of the finest and most versatile actresses in Bollywood. She has the ability to present and interpret any character with ease. Her films are proof of the level of a courageous actress that she is. In addition to being the directors’ preferred choice for female-centric films, the actress is also a top choice for brands for promotions. Vidya Balan is also the face of the famous jewelry brand SENCO gold & diamond. Read more 4. Ranveer Singhs THANKFUL post after receiving the Etoile d’Or award at the Marrakech Film Festival

Ranveer has regularly shown his extraordinary acting skills in films like Bajirao Mastani, Simmba, Padmaavat, Gully Boy and many more. Along with his superb acting abilities, Ranveer is a pure adrenaline rush who never fails to amaze the crowd wherever he is. On Friday night, as he accepted a tribute award, Ranveer Singh took to the stage on the opening night of the Marrakech International Film Festival and entertained the audience with dancing and a performance by spontaneous rap. Read more 5. Five Sheep!! Kriti Sanon on her latest post on Instagram. See more ideas!

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan are busy promoting their upcoming movie, ‘Bhediya’. Recently, they were spotted at the airport while flying to Jaipur. Kriti Sanon shared a preview of their college festival. The two had fun at the event, and the crowd also enjoyed the event simultaneously. Read more

