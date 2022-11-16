Bollywood beauty Richa Chadha recently married Ali Fazal. The couple have been in a relationship for a few years, and now they are married. Recently, Ali Fazal signed his new international project, Afghan Dreams, and hit the headlines. Now Richa is also making her international film debut.

As a result, this project will be helmed by a British filmmaker, and not much has been revealed about it. However, when asked about it, the actress said that she read the script for the film and rather liked it. That’s why the actress gave her a nod and added that her character would be too good.

She added that it was nice that major international production houses write characters exclusively for Indian artists. The actress was last seen in the Disney Plus Hotstar web series The Great Indian Murder, which received a good response.

