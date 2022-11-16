David Zaslav on Warner Bros. Discovery, James Gunn DC Films Roadmap – The Hollywood Reporter





In a wide-ranging conversation hosted by RBC on Tuesday morning, the CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav painted a gloomy picture of the macro environment, but expressed optimism about his company’s plans to move to the other side. And nowhere was Zaslav more pessimistic than about the advertising market, which he described as “very weak” when talking to RBC’s Kutgun Maral. “I think he saw it maybe a bit more with us because we don’t have a local and we didn’t have sports,” Zaslav said, noting that now that the NBA and NHL are back, and with March Madness on the horizon, its advertising business should improve. Still, notes Zaslav, the ad market is “weaker than it was during COVID. And that could change quite quickly. You know now. It’s a big miss of the whole Christmas season. Zaslav also touched on other parts of the company’s business areas. At DC, which is now run by filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran, Zaslav said the pair were “nearing the end” of finishing a bible for DC (an entertainment term for a roadmap of document that describes key characters and plot points). “I think over the next few years you’re going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC; there won’t be four Batmans,” Zaslav said. “And so part of our strategy is to kick the hell out of DC, which is what James and Peter are going to do. I think they delighted the fans. I think they will delight you for a while. Elsewhere, Zaslav revealed that WarnerMedia’s HBO business lost $3 billion last year after spending nearly $7 billion on content. So one of the things they’re doing is taking a hard look at what people are watching on HBO Max and deciding where to spend going forward. “We’re adapting HBO Max – more content people love, more original content,” Zaslav said. In other words, remove content that people aren’t watching and add more shows and movies that they think people will watch and enjoy: “Our entire library has moved to HBO Max, and we don’t We weren’t selling any of them, but that was all there. Now, all of that might have worked, but we looked at it and said, ‘Most of this isn’t watched’ or ‘We don’t think anyone’s subscribes because of it”. We can sell it non-exclusively to someone else. Look at this huge library we have. Zaslav also reaffirmed that the company would launch a free, ad-supported streaming service to compete with Pluto and Tubi, and suggested that it would use the Warner Bros. brand name. in one way or another. And regarding the sport, he added that the company wanted to renew its contract with the NBA, but would be “very disciplined” in doing so. “We don’t need to have the NBA. And if we get a new deal with the NBA, it’s going to be very different,” Zaslav said. “I would love to make a deal with the NBA, but it has to be a deal for the future. It can’t be a deal for the past.

