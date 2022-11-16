Ian Skorodin opens doors for Native Americans in the entertainment industry





Ian Skorodin says cinema is more accessible than ever and encourages greater Native American representation in front of and behind the camera Video transcript IAN SKORODIN: Right now, there’s a lot of great Indigenous-themed content on TV and in movies that everyone should definitely watch and really see our community’s perspective from those aspects. I went to the University of Oklahoma and studied film there. And I transferred to New York University. While I was there I produced a feature film, “Tushka,” and it’s loosely based on a Native American activist protesting the imprisonment of another activist in Washington, DC. And it premiered at Sundance the following year, and then from there developed other kinds of really underground material, like stop motion animation and other kinds of web series. Thus, the LA Skins Fest was founded 16 years ago. It’s a Native American film festival. And I founded it because after going to Sundance and doing a festival circuit at very high-end festivals, you see what a festival, a real festival, should really offer filmmakers, a great venue , good attendance, a good audience, and then an opportunity as a filmmaker. Because we have so many creative and professional adult programs, we partnered with the Motion Picture Association and created the Native American Media Alliance. And that houses all of our adult programming and provides other initiatives. We partnered with Netflix during the pandemic and had a COVID relief fund, where we awarded nearly $1 million to Native Americans in entertainment who lost their jobs. They are very comfortable with their community. And they the organizations they want to support. So usually they will invest heavily in their community. So a lot of our comrades now, they’re not assigned to Indigenous-themed shows. They are employed in shows that are just what are considered, in quotes, “normal shows”. They’re just good writers who can get work, and they happen to be Native Americans. And that’s really the goal here. When it comes to this portrayal, the actors really want to, again, consider normal roles. One of the best places to see this is in Michael Mann’s “Heat,” where Wes Studi plays an LA cop. Nothing is discussed about his native heritage or whether he’s Cherokee or anything. He is just one member of Al Pacino’s team. And that’s really what we’re looking for. They have an identifiable role or position in the world that we all understand. We can sympathize with them on some level or identify with them. The one thing I try to remind everyone is that being an artist, especially a media artist, has so many benefits now. All the benefits are there. It’s up to the artist now to find that self-discipline and start executing the content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/ian-skorodin-opening-doors-native-181222307.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos