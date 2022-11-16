Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan arrives in Assam to shoot his next movie Fighter

Guwahati: Bollywood hunk Hrithik Roshan has arrived in Assams Tezpur to shoot his next movie Fighter.

He and his sniper team have already arrived at a military air base in Salonibari.

According to sources, the film will be shot on a state-of-the-art Sukhoi 30 fighter jet.

Shooting for the film will begin on November 18.

Hrithik Roshan, who is often seen making his fans gaga over his dapper looks, is set to collaborate with Deepika Padukone for the upcoming film, Fighter. Siddharth Anand’s production will mark their first collaboration. Audiences can’t wait to see Hrithik and Deepika together on the big screen.

The production house’s official handle took to Instagram and shared a photo of Hrithikand director Siddharth Anand. In the photo, the actor-director duo are seen standing next to a private plane as they pose for a photo. Hrithik wears an all-black outfit while the director opted for a hoodie and jeans. They captioned the image as, And it begins#Fighter.

“Fighter” is set to hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

According to Mid-day, the team will be there in Assam for a 10-day program. Hrithik will be joined by Deepika andAnil Kapoordirectly to the Air Force station because it was chosen for the filming. Before flying out for filming, Hrithik prepared intensely for his role with his coach. The report also suggests that they will finish the first schedule by the end of November, but they won’t resume filming until 2023 as Pathaan is about to be released. Deepika and Siddharth will be busy promoting the film with Shah Rukh Khan. Once Pathaan hits theaters, they will return to Fighter.