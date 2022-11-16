Damien Chazelle’s Babylon with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie starring in Hollywood crowd – Does he have the Oscar thing? – Deadline

One of the most anticipated presumptive Oscar contenders, and one of the very few remaining to debut before the end of the year, dropped last night with the premiere screening of Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle Babylon. Paramount’s big Christmas outing and hopeful awards magnet has chosen the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Samuel Goldwyn Theater for the unveiling in front of entertainment experts, industry members and , above all, of the Guild and Oscar voters, a perfect venue with both sides of the massive screen surrounded by these towering big Oscar statues. In addition to the screening, there was a Q&A with Chazelle and stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Tobey Maguire, followed by a dessert reception in the hall.

Reviews of the Dec. 23 release are under embargo for at least a month (Paramount has yet to pick an exact date but expects mid-December at the earliest), but the studio was encouraging social media backlash — and l got with a mixed response on Twitter and instant analysis from awards experts, but from my own unscientific survey of real Oscars voters I spoke (and there were quite a few willing to give their thoughts), it was largely an enthusiastic reception for the movie taking some very big swings. Expect him to air the full range of opinions as he progresses this season.

Paramount Pictures

The 3 hour and 8 minute film follows the stories of several figures at the top and fringes of Hollywood around 1926, beginning with the end of the Silent Age and just as talkies came into fashion with the early days of Hollywood. ‘Al Jolson’s all-talking The jazz singer next year. Pitt is a great John Gilbert-esque silent star who navigates a changing industry and on a downward trajectory with the advent of sound. Robbie is a Clara Bow-style new star on a coke-induced rocky path to success. Mexican discovery Calva is the real lead here, a young man who arrives on the scene, falls in love with the two as he observes (and watches the noisy events a lot), then on his own roller coaster ride himself. finds himself moving up the ladder of success and all that it takes to get there.

Damien Chazelle

It’s a long, winding road for all the characters woven in and out of this tapestry, and Chazelle who has already dealt with Hollywood dreamers in her Oscar La La Land, found rich territory in cinematic history to spin what, for at least the first two-thirds, is a fairly entertaining comedy that then takes a dark turn in its final act. “I think the initial germ was that I’ve been a fan of film history for quite some time, especially to know the details of the prehistory of Hollywood, of the American film industry, of Los Angeles as a city,” the director explained during the Q&A. “I remember reading about this strange phenomenon in the late 1920s. There was this wave of suicides, deaths that could have been suicidal, drug overdoses, kind of in fusion with the drug epidemic that was rampant at the time, and then digging into the fact that it sort of coincided with a kind of transition that I’ve seen depicted in Sing in the rain and so on,” he said of the post-silent period that led to tragedy for many who found they could not comfortably enter this new era of sound images. He began to take an interest in this type of behavior, leading to the recklessness and debauchery that was the hallmark of the town at that time. He pointed to the masterful silence of DW Griffith, Intolerance as another source of inspiration.

Diego Calva, Jean Smart Paramount Pictures

Numerous lopsided orgiastic-type party scenes with mounds of cocaine, sex acts, even an elephant and a moral collapse are displayed generously within the first 30 minutes, even before the title card of the film’s name appears at the screen. Considering this was all shot during the Covid madness, the sheer number of background players doing extremely naughty things in the party scenes is impressive. “I thought thank goodness we have some really uninhibited extras in LA,” Smart laughed as he described the overall “insane” chaos of the scenes. The audience at The Goldwyn seemed to be with him from the start, with some sequences eliciting great laughs, including a high-pitched comedic setting where Robbie’s character attempts to make a simple entrance into a first talkie as everything seems to be falling apart with the a crew and sound crew including a maniacal director played full-throttle by PJ Byrne.

Talking to members of the Academy afterwards, I couldn’t find many who weren’t somehow impressed by the sheer craftsmanship, the risque storytelling, and the ” wild ride” in which the film took them (“wild” was a word heard often). One producer went so far as to call it “by far the most ambitious and best film this year. Nothing comes close”. Others weren’t as expansive, but I didn’t find many detractors, at least in the immediate post-coital embrace of Chazelle’s latest. A senior Paramount executive very senior on the film’s prospects predicted that even those on the fence would find themselves unable to get it out of their heads the next morning.

Chazelle has an excellent track record with the Academy. Both Whiplash and La La Land won multiple Oscars, three for the former and six for the latter, while both were in the running for Best Picture. His most recent, 2018 first man, won an Oscar for visual effects. There’s no doubting the value of the production here with the costume design, production design, cinematography, editing, sound, makeup and music (from Justin Hurwitz – double Oscar winner for La La Land and a Chazelle regular) could all rack up the nominations. Whether it will make it in the Best Picture race, directing and writing remains to be seen, but Oscar voters have shown tremendous love for films about their own industry, so that crowd is likely to be reactive, if any the crowd is. All you have to do is watch Best Picture winners like The Artist, Argo, Birdman, etc (and almost La La Land).

As far as possible actor nominations go, Robbie has the most spectacular role and does it all. Manny de Calva gets a slow build but comes home at the end. But perhaps the best-written and best-acted scene, for me at least, was between Jean Smart’s dreaded gossip columnist and Pitt’s fading movie star as she brutally gives him the truth about her career. Although she’s in the film throughout, it’s the only scene where Smart really gets her moment and the actress delivers it in chilling fashion. The supporting actress is tough this year, but there might be a place for her. Pitt, here ‘Once upon a time Another one Time in Hollywood is truly impressive, downplaying much of it, but delivering a funny, wise, and ultimately poignant performance that deserves to be put back in the running. The studio will campaign to support, believing that the lead is in fact Calva. Maguire, by the way, is really creepy and certainly memorable in his scenes that come towards the end.

Paramount should be commended for always being a studio willing to get creative with a movie like this. They have a long history of accompanying films about the company we call To display, especially the movie side of things with the likes of The last tycoon, the day of the grasshopper, even the rather awful Won Ton Ton, the dog that saved Hollywood. Of course, the crown jewel in this “genre” was Par’s wickedly funny masterpiece from 1950, sunset boulevard by Billy Wilder. Babylon doesn’t reach the heights of it, of course, but it’s guaranteed to get you talking.