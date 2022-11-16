From Hera Pheri 3 to Welcome Back, the Bollywood movies that replaced their lead actors in the sequel





It’s heartbreaking for fans when their favorite actor is replaced in a hit Bollywood sequel. Although sometimes it works, most of the time the film falls at the box office because it cannot replicate the flavor of the original film. Let’s take a look: 1. Kartik Aaryan replaced Akshay Kumar (Hera Pheri 3) After news surfaced that Kartik Aaryan would be replacing Akshay Kumar in the Hera Pheri sequel, the internet went wild. Despite the fact that the film has yet to be released, many believed that the film would lose its flavor without the original cast. Many thought Kartik Aaryan was a good actor, but when it comes to acting, he’s not as good as Akshay! 2. Akshay Kumar replaced Arshad Warsi (Jolly LLB 2) There is no denying that Arshad Warsi’s determination contributed to the massive fan success of Jolly LL.B. Hence, the creators left many fans disappointed when they announced a sequel starring Akshay Kumar. Fans were also unimpressed with the one-man show’s unrealistic storyline. 3. John Abraham replaced Akshay Kumar (Welcome) It was disappointing that the welcome sequel wasn’t even half as entertaining as the original with Akshay replaced. Many fans expressed disappointment that the sequel didn’t have the same vibe as the original film. John Abraham is not as good at comedy as Akshay. 4. Akshay Kumar replaced Emraan Hashmi (Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobara) Having gained a lot of love from the audience for his role in Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Emraan Hashmi was replaced by Akshay Kumar which didn’t make much sense to many people. The directors probably regretted their decision after the film flopped at the box office. 5. Randeep Hooda replaced Emraan Hashmi (Murder 3) The third part of the Murder franchise was not up to par. The sequel lost the flavor of the original when Emraan Hashmi was replaced by Randeep Hooda. Fans were disappointed with the change as Emraan was the face of the film franchise. Let’s see if this thing continues in Bollywood, and if it does, then the replacement can continue his vibe.

