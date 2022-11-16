Arizona Cardinals’ Hollywood Brown heading in the right direction with injury

TEMPE — In the 10 weeks of the season, we’ve yet to see couple DeAndre Hopkins and Hollywood Brown line up together.

Brown, who landed on the roster after a trade on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft and joined the team just before Hopkins was suspended for six games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy , held the fort in place. of the All-Pro. In his first six games as a Cardinal, Brown had 485 yards and three touchdowns on 43 catches.

But the week before Hopkins returned to action, Brown suffered a foot injury significant enough to warrant a stint on injured reserve.

From the sounds of Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday, however, Brown’s time on the shelf could be coming to an end in the near future.

“I think it’s getting to the point where it’s going to be day to day,” Kingsbury said. “He has come a long way in a short time.

“I don’t know if he will get there this week, but I hope as soon as possible. If not, we will give him until the bye and I expect his last five (games) to be ready to go.

Bringing Brown back into the fold very soon would provide an immediate boost to the Cardinals’ passing game, especially when it comes to the deep ball. Despite missing the last four games, Brown still leads the team in plays for at least 20 receiving yards with eight.

Despite adding deep threat Robbie Anderson, the wide has struggled to hang on on offense since joining the team in Week 7, posting a hold on seven targets for less than four yards .

But as we enter the final chapters of the 2022 season, Brown isn’t the only injured Cardinal to keep tabs on:

QB Kyler Murray

Injury: hamstrings

Murray remains day to day with a hamstring injury he picked up in the team’s Week 9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

While the caller logged a pair of workouts last week, he was dropped from Week 10 in favor of McCoy.

“I want Kyler to be able to be 100% and really take off,” Kingsbury said Monday. “In the last game he wasn’t able to really separate himself like he can when he gets into those open spaces and that’s a big weapon for him.

“We want to keep pushing it forward and see where this thing is at. We’re playing the 49ers (from San Francisco) – it’s a D-line that it’s better to be full speed and be able to run and move and do the things that it can do so we’ll see how it goes feels Wednesday and try to go from there.

This season, Murray has completed 66.7% of his passes for 2,168 yards and 12 touchdowns for six interceptions.

QB Colt McCoy

Injury: Knee

Murray isn’t the only Cardinals caller to deal with illness ahead of a Week 11 game against the 49ers.

While McCoy put in a solid performance in place of Murray, the veteran didn’t come out of the game completely unscathed, suffering a knee injury in the third quarter of the win over LA.

He was seen after the game with his knee wrapped and told reporters he would do more tests on Monday.

“I think he felt a bit better today, but we won’t know much until (Tuesday) and Wednesday,” Kingsbury said.

When he started Sunday, McCoy threw for 238 yards and a touchdown on 70.3 percent passing.

OL DJ Humphries

Injury: Back

Humphries is another name to watch during this prep week.

After missing two of the last three games with a back injury, the starting left tackle is considered day-to-day.

“I think on Wednesday we will know more,” Kingsbury said. “They are doing further tests (Monday) so we should have a better idea on Wednesday.”

CB Byron Murphy

Injury: Back

Much like Humphries, a back injury has impacted Murphy’s availability lately, with the cornerback missing the Week 10 tilt in Los Angeles.

Murphy underwent further injury testing on Monday and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday.

The corner is putting together a strong 2022 campaign, recording 36 tackles, four passes defended, a QB hit and a pair of fumble recoveries, one of which was returned for the game-winning touchdown in Week 2.

TE Zach Ertz

Injury: Knee

Ertz suffered a knee injury in the first quarter of the Week 10 game against the Rams. The tight end left the pitch visibly upset.

Despite early reports that Ertz may have avoided a major injury, it was rumored on Monday that the injury was season-ending.

It’s a brutal blow for the Cardinals’ attack.

Going into Week 11, Ertz paces the team with 47 catches and four touchdowns to go along with 406 yards.

