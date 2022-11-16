Oprah Daily interview with Michelle Obama for her new book, The Light We Carry

Is there anything former First Lady Michelle Obama isn’t good at? Does she ever feel safe, or is she tossed about by sneaky doubts or mean people? Is she still able to go high when they go low? Also, I assumed that while everyone around the world was feeling the pandemic like an earthquake, Mrs. Obama and her handsome husband were spending most of their time in quarantine with the lights down, dancing together to romantic music. that is, when they didn’t stick to their disciplined workout routines and find ways to change the world on Zoom. But it turns out that the sense of isolation and dread that has plagued us all at times has also made its way into the Obama household.

In The light we carryan inspiring sequel to his phenomenal bestseller Become, Obama reveals that yes, she too can be a victim of inner turmoil, of fear, of anxiety, of feeling alienated. As she did in BecomeObama draws on her own life experiences and challenges, including how she calmed her internal red flags while isolating at home for her new book, though the latter is less of an autobiography and more of a practical guide to navigating change, uncertainty, and feeling wobbly and unstable; it offers tools and mantras that Obama herself has relied on over the years. Time and time again, she sees what her fearful mind might see as a flaw in herself and finds how to turn that flaw into an asset.

Obama agreed to answer a few questions for Oprah Daily about the book and the lessons that went into writing it. Here is that exchange.



You fall, you get up, you continue. In the new book, you write that this was the code by which your father, who suffered from MS, lived. How has this code helped you in your life?

Watching my dad struggle with his health was incredibly difficult for me, but I still carry the lessons he taught me about perseverance to this day. My father not only taught me how to get up after a fall, but also that it was okay to lean on something to survive. For him it was often literal for years, he needed a cane or crutches or even a motorized cart to get around. But he also taught me that it was okay to rely on other kinds of tools, partners, friends, beliefs and attitudes. So while the tools I personally use to get by are a little different from his, the lesson is always the same: we can always find support and find a way to get where we need to go.

One of the themes of The light we carry it is to be different. We are so programmed to fit in. How did you manage to accept your feeling of being different instead of conforming?

I will never stop believing that being different is actually our strength. It means the experiences that are unique to you and you alone, the contours of our individual journeys, and the tough times that shape who we are, these are the things that keep us going. Very often we think that what makes us different is a weakness, but it is not. It may sound silly, but when I was younger I remember feeling uncomfortable being taller than most of my classmates. I felt like everyone’s eyes were always on me. And I felt a little envious of kids who could blend in with a crowd. But here, too, I learned a lesson from my father. He used to say: No one can make you feel bad if you feel good about yourself. It’s one of those remarkably simple sayings that’s a lot harder to put into practice. But over the years, in spurts, I’ve come to recognize that how I view myself is far more important than how others behave. So I learned not to hide who I am, I learned to celebrate it.

You offer this new book as a kind of toolkit. Just like your father used a cane to get around, we all need tools to navigate the world. What tools do you rely on to help you through difficult times?

I have quite a few tools that I use, which I talk about at length in my book. For now, I will only talk about two. The first is a knitting needle. At the height of the pandemic, like everyone else, I felt a bit lost. And one day I decided I just wanted to try knitting on a whim. I watched a lot of videos and picked up books on them, and once I started I couldn’t stop. Knitting allowed me to let my brain hang back while my hands were doing something productive. And whether I’m knitting a top for my daughters or a blanket or a scarf, the practice has allowed me to regulate my emotions and allow me to find calm and serenity in the midst of all that swirled around me.

The second is my kitchen table, it’s what I call my group of close friends who I turn to in times of need. These are the people I call or video chat with on days when I’m frustrated with the state of the world. Having them as a sounding board has helped me navigate everything from home life to motherhood to duties as First Lady of the United States.

Has anything in modern memory changed the way we inhabit the world as much as Covid? You write about the connection you felt with the crowd when you traveled for the Become turn, then boom, everything changed. How has living through Covid changed your perspective? Has it changed the way you move through your day and the world?

Living through Covid has taught me a lot, but probably nothing has been as clear to me as the importance of human connection. It seems so simple. But neighbours, friends, even strangers, we all need each other. We all need to be around each other. We all need see each other. This is how we meet. It’s how we feel like we’re part of something bigger. These days, I find myself smiling more at strangers, chatting a little more when I’m with people I know, and hugging friends a little longer. Getting to know each other and spending time together is so fundamental in life, and after two years of feeling lonely and isolated, I focus all my energy on making others feel seen and heard.

At some point after Trump was elected, you had this thought: You write, nothing seemed fixable or capable of being finished. So why bother trying? And then knitting helped you regain your optimism. How was that a good first step? You write that you had to go small to think big again

Knitting was such a fascinating hobby for me because it allowed me to completely change my perspective. Knitting is about creating, from start to finish, whatever you think of. A sweater, a blanket, a tapestry. Sometimes it happens in just a few days, but sometimes I find myself working on something for weeks, putting it away, and coming back to finish it. And when it’s done, I can clearly see my contribution to the world, what I’ve created, the value I’ve added, my efforts are coming to fruition. And I think it’s no coincidence that this simple act became so important to me at a time when we all mattered not just with the pandemic, but with racial justice and so much political upheaval. There were all these seemingly huge, unsolvable problems and it’s so easy to get lost in them. For me, it’s true that these two simple needles really helped me to remember that when I put my mind into it, I have the ability to create, develop and build. This lesson is useful not only for knitting a scarf, but also for thinking about our roles in these larger issues.

Leave with a dollop of fear and return with a wagon full of confidence. What does this sentence mean to you?

To me, this phrase means acknowledging that fear exists, that it is very disorienting, but when we take a step back and move past that initial gut reaction, we can usually find a more constructive and helpful path. And that’s where the second part of it comes in, we have to believe in ourselves as we move forward. Ultimately, this is what can help keep the fear as a spoonful, rather than a tidal wave that passes us by.

Do you have any exciting film or series projects underway?

As you may know, I worked on a children’s show called Waffles + Mochi, who has become very close to my heart. It features two puppet characters, a Yeti and a Mochi, who are deeply passionate about food and healthy eating. It’s about understanding where the food we eat every day comes from and how fun it is to cook as a family. The new season just came out in October and I had a lot of fun filming it. Other than that, you’ll have to wait for our next announcement from Higher Ground!

michelle obama served as First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017. A graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School, Ms. Obama began her career as an attorney at the Chicago law firm Sidley & Austin, where she met her future husband, Barack Obama. . She then worked in the Chicago Mayor’s Office, the University of Chicago, and the University of Chicago Medical Center. Mrs. Obama also founded the Chicago chapter of Public Allies, an organization that prepares young people for careers in public service. She is the #1 worldwide bestselling author Becomewhich has sold over 17 million copies worldwide and been translated into 50 languages, and the #1 national bestseller Grown in the USA. The Obamas currently live in Washington, DC, and have two daughters, Malia and Sasha.

Leigh Haber is Vice President, Books, Oprah Daily and O Quarterly. She is also the director of Oprah’s Book Club.