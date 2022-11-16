Beyonc ties Grammy record after leading nominations with 9 | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) Beyonc rocketed to the top echelon of the Grammys: The star singer picked up nine nominations on Tuesday, tying her with husband Jay-Z as the most nominated musical actor in the world. history of the awards ceremony.

Break My Soul by Beyonc has tumbled nominations for record and song of the year, while Renaissance, which ventured into the world of dancehall music, won an album of the year nod. With Jay-Z also earning five nominations this year, each spouse now holds the record for the most Grammy nominations at 88 each.

Kendrick Lamar walked away with the second most nominations, with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six.

Nearly half of this year’s main nominees announced by Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly and Smokey Robinson are women and more than half are people of color, according to the recording academy. The ceremony will take place on February 5 in Los Angeles.

It makes me very proud, but it makes me aware that we need to maintain the work we have done, said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of Recording Academys. He said there had been progress in the peer voting system and membership growth, but he still believes more progress can be made.

This year, I am satisfied with the result and the work done by the voters, he continued. We now have nearly 13,000 voters. Its really important work. I’m glad to think they spent time listening to the music and evaluating. I think you see by the type of nominations that they don’t just go for popular music or music that has a lot of streams. It’s just high quality music.

The academy added a special song for social change and five new categories including songwriter of the yearwhich Harvey says will help further diversify the 65th Annual Awards.

The Non-Classical Songwriter category will recognize an individual who has been the most prolific non-performing and non-producer songwriter for a body of new work in a year of eligibility. It will take a different approach than Song of the Year, which rewards songwriters who have written lyrics or melodies for a song.

Harvey said the establishment of the songwriter category is an important step forward for the music industry. Last year, an update to the rules allowed any songwriter, producer, engineer or featured artist of a work nominated for album of the year to earn a nomination.

The academy and voters place great value on the art of songwriting, Harvey said of the new category, in which nominees include The-Dream, Amy Allen, Nija Charles, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Laura Veltz. Personally, as a songwriter, I’m happy to see that this is an integral part of our process. We realize that songwriting is at the heart of our industry. It is one of the building blocks of every artist’s career.

Beyonc, the most decorated woman in Grammy Awards history with 28 wins, could break the late Hungarian-British conductor Georg Soltis’ record for most awards won if she wins four awards. Solti, who has 31 Grammys, has held the record since 1997.

For the first time in Beyonc’s acclaimed career, she was nominated in the dance category. His seventh studio project Renaissance is up for Best Electronic Dance Music Album and Break My Soul is nominated for Best Electronic Dance Recording. Other nominations include Best R&B Song for Cuff It, R&B Performance for Virgos Groove, Traditional R&B Performance for Plastic Off the Sofa, and Song Written for Visual Media for Be Alive, the Oscar-nominated song from the soundtrack to King Richard.

Merrill picked up two record of the year nominations for the second consecutive year for his work on Adeles Easy on Me and Styles As It Was. It is also the first time that he has been nominated three times in the same year for album of the year.

Other nominees for Album of the Year include: Adeles 30, ABBAs Voyage, Bad Bunnys Un Verano Sin Ti, Mary J. Bliges Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Carliles In These Silent Days, Coldplays Music of the Spheres, Lamars Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, Lizzos Special and Styles Harrys House.

Tracks competing with Break My Soul for Record of the Year include Styles As It Was, Doja Cats Woman, Adeles Easy On Me, ABBAs Dont Shut Me Down, Bliges Good Morning Gorgeous, Steve Lacys Bad Habit, Lamars The Heart Part 5, Lizzos About Damn Time and Carliles You and Me On the Rock with Lucius.

Three of Jay-Z’s nominations came from DJ Khaleds God Did, a song featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy. The track is up for Best Rap Performance and Rap Song with Song of the Year, which was also nominated by Jay-Z for his songwriting efforts on Beyoncs Break My Soul. The rapper also received an Album of the Year nomination for his work on his wife’s Renaissance album.

Young Thug and Gunna both received nominations despite currently being locked up in a criminal racketeering case. The rappers are up for best rap song and best rap performance thanks to Gunna’s pushin P, along with Thug and Future.

Christina Aguilera’s return to Latin music with her self-titled album earned her two nominations for Best Latin Pop Album and Immersive Audio Album. Among the 10 nominees for Best New Artist are Muni Long, Latto and Eurovision winner Maneskin.