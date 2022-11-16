Industry Mirror: Why Bollywood Fails; Has the industry lost the conviction to support good directors?

Last year was tough for the Hindi film industry. The only movies to emerge as hits include SooryavanshiGangubai, The Kashmir Files, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Brahmastra. There is moderate success in the form of Jug Jugg Jeeyo and the hope is on Uunchai as well to emerge as a decent grunt by the end of his run. With the exception of the aforementioned movies, not everything released for big-screen entertainment has performed as well as expected. Most of the successes cited above were also based on the strength of the directors and their conviction – of Rohit Shetty at Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Anees Bazmee and Sooraj Barjatya. There is also Ayan Mukerji, who is known among young people for creating pop culture cinema like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. But where are we going wrong? It seems that the main reason for the failure of the industry is the fact that most actors, producers and even agencies do not believe in the conviction of the directors.

Before the turn of the year, Anees Bazmee and Sooraj Barajtya were written off by most industry players. There was always a chatter that Anees would make an outdated movie in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, but the results are for all to see. It took Kartik Aaryan’s faith in the director, going against the grain for him to explode this big at the box office. A director also needs the right team and the right energy to deliver. While Rohit Shetty and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are among the directors who have made a mark in themselves and are in a position where the whole industry wants to work with them, there are some who are lost in the jungle called Bollywood. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees has also redeemed himself as a sought-after director and has the support of not only the producers but also Kartik. Today, he is the most sought after director and also reiterates the idea of ​​how important the trust factor is in delivering a commercial film. Sooraj Barjatya, on the other hand, has the backing of Salman Khan and the duo will launch their ambitious family drama next year. Ditto for Ayan Mukerji, whose condemnation was supported by Ranbir Kapoor for years, without any ceremony. But what about some of the great directors, who are now fired and dated for lack of work? Abbas Mustan, who delivered a successful film with Kapil Sharma in 2015, has since struggled to mount a theatrical project. There was Machine, which they made for their son, but everyone deserves another chance. Most of the cast and their crews wrote them off, unaware that they still had a lot to offer. Can a return take place? Well, it’s fate. But when a director doesn’t work with a worthy team for a long time, he’s bound to lose touch. “It also happens in sports. You don’t play long, and the start of the school year becomes difficult. Abbas Mustan stopped working even after delivering a hit movie. Audiences understood their hit movie, but the industry felt it was a fluke on their part,” an insider said.

Another great director of the 90s once met a studio to narrate a film. After the narration, the studio head gave a long list of what’s wrong with the film and how it’s still stuck in the 90s. The filmmaker heard them and also accepted the fact that he might be stuck in time, but signed off saying dialogue that angered the studio boss. “If I trust what you say, then I have to admit that Harsha Bhogle could have been a better player than Sachin Tendulkar.” While Anees kept himself relevant by continuing to work, some directors failed to get the required technicians on their films, and substandard crews in turn impacted their positioning in the industry. Farah Khan, whose last film, Happy New Year is a Super Hit, has since struggled to set up a project. Why? Well, the industry and the agencies there felt that “Happy New Year was tacky, overdone, and only working on stardom and festival.” But that’s certainly not the case, because 8 films were released in the same festive period and only one could exceed the footsteps of Happy New Year. Farah has certainly made movies that her neighbors in Juhu and Andheri might not understand, but there’s a larger audience, which prefers shameless entertainment. She might fail, but she’s among the few in modern times with the ability to deliver a great commercial artist who succeeds at the box office.

“His script may not have thrilled the cast, but even without reading it, we can assure you that the theatrical prospects of his film will be far superior to any subjects that are greenlit at present. The greatest of directors need the right team to deliver. The greatest of directors need someone to back up their beliefs. Lack of faith will also break the trust of all directors and, in turn, will impact on their craft,” the insider told us. The industry seems to have a simple modus operandi: “We don’t understand commercial cinema, it’s old-fashioned and cheesy. But the minute someone trusts a director and he succeeds, he becomes the wanted man” There are many more that have been pushed out over the past decade due to the modernization and corporatization of the industry. Rajkumar Santoshi, who has directed films like Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani and Phata Poster Nikla Hero, was trying to track down several big names from the past decade, but none of them showed interest. And to think of it, Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani was a hit and Phata Poster Nikla Hero was anything but a dated movie, as it was definitely a case of a script gone wrong. The processing was as modern as possible. “Raj Ji hasn’t had any actors and now, after staying at home for so long and not working with the right technicians, producers and actors, how can we expect him to return? A taller, straighter post-Phata poster would have kept it relevant. But the ideology of great deserting directors can only make them rusty and old-fashioned. It happens in all professions. It’s not the director’s fault, if he gets the right job, he’ll keep up to date. But what’s the point when most players in the industry prefer gloss and reserved words in English over simplicity and conversations in Hindi?” the industry insider shared his anger before signing off. How do you guys feel? Has the industry lost the belief in supporting business managers?

