The Great British Baking Show’s Paul Hollywood is engaged





The great British pastry fair judge Paul Hollywood about to say yes. The hit reality TV judge secretly proposed to girlfriend Melissa Spalding in April 2022, The sun reports. Paul proposed a few months ago, but they’ve kept quiet ever since, a source told the outlet. It was only last month that she started wearing her engagement ring in public and sharing the news with friends. There are no wedding plans in place yet. The celebrity English chef started dating the bartender at the pub in 2019 after they met at the Checkers Inn, Edinburgh Evening News reports. They confirmed their relationship once they spent Christmas Day together at his pub, according to Subway. They are very happy together, a Hollywood spokesperson said at the time. Once the pandemic took hold in 2020, the duo became even closer and have been living on the Hollywood farm ever since. Paul and Melissa spent a lot of time together in lockdown, a source tells Daily mail. “They’ve bubbled up together and stayed at his place. Now she’s here for good. They’re blissfully happy. The couple made their first red carpet appearance in December 2021 when they attended the premiere of The man of kings at Cineworld in Leicester Square. This isn’t the first time the celebrity chef and TV host has been engaged or married. Hollywood was previously married to Alexandra Hollywood, with whom he shares a son, for 19 years before beginning his relationship with Spalding. In 2013, the former couple separated for the first time amid allegations of cheating, which Hollywood said was the biggest mistake of their life. Hello Magazine. The duo eventually reconciled; Reflecting on that decision, Alexandra said, I don’t regret taking Paul back that first time. I thought about it, and it was the right thing to do for me and my son. I don’t feel mad at Paul. Although, of course, there are a number of injuries. Anger is emotional, and I don’t carry it with me. All it does is upset you. The couple eventually separated again in November 2017, and they announced their split with a joint statement. It is with sadness that we have decided to separate, we read in their message. Our goal continues to be our son’s happiness. We ask the press and the public to allow us confidentiality during this very difficult time. Hollywood continued to date social media influencer Summer Monteys-Fullam, but they called it quits in 2019. Spalding is also no stranger to a proposal. The pub clerk was reportedly engaged twice before, but she never married, Yahoo News said.

