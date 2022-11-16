Elton John’s latest tour revisits LA glory with Lipa, Carlile | Entertainment

LOS ANGELES (AP) Elton Johns’ bold 1970 debut in the United States at a local nightclub prompted one critic to declare that the little young Englishman would go on to become one of rock’s most important stars. It didn’t take long.

In five years, his reputation cemented by a string of hits including Rocket Man and Daniel, fans packed Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium for two rousing, glitter-adorned concerts. This weekend, John will wrap up the North American leg of his final ballpark tour.

He calls it the right choice.

I started in Los Angeles at the Troubadour (club), and I want it to end here because it’s been a magical place for me,” John said in an interview with The Associated Press. The three-night adventure will take place on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday November 17, 19 and 20.

LA’s last gig will be streamed live on Disney+ starting at 11 p.m. EST Sunday. The three-hour event will open with Countdown to Elton Live, which includes an interview with John and celebrity thank yous.

John promised more bells and whistles than at other concerts on the tour, but hopefully without any elephants or giraffes taking the stage, he said, a tongue-in-cheek reference to The Lion King. The Tony Award-winning hit musical with songs by John and Tim Rice his 25th anniversary on Broadway this month.

The stadium scene is “huge and fantastic. The videos are beautiful. I like to be surprised, so I’ll be surprised,” John said.

His influence spans generations, making this final North American leg of his farewell tour a record-breaking one, said Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television.

The rock n roll giant’s enduring oeuvre includes Your Song, ‘Tiny Dancer and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road. He has won six Grammy Awards, including a Legend Award, and is in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame. Fame.His record sales worldwide exceeded 300 million.

John reaches new audiences through successful collaborations with young artists, including Britney Spears ( Hold me closer an update from Tiny Dancer) and Dua Lipa (Cold heart).

Lipa, Kiki Dee and Brandi Carlile will join him on stage on Sunday, and it’s no coincidence that all of them are women. He’s had rewarding creative relationships with female artists, he said, and all three are very important singers in my life.

He and Dee had a hit in 1976 with the bouncy Do not break My Heart” and she was with him at his first show at the LA stadium. John is close to Carlile, who joined him during simple things on his album The Lockdown Sessions 2021, and their families vacation together. It’s been a big week for Carlile, who garnered seven Grammy nominations Tuesday.

As for Lipa, I like him very much, says John. He credits their single Cold Heart with giving his career a boost and launching me into a different stratosphere when it comes to streaming and connecting with young people.

I feel modern. I feel happy to work. When you work with a different artist, you always learn something from them, and that’s the whole point, he said. Her collaboration with Spears, which was suggested by her husband, David Furnish, gave that and something more.

It was a brilliant idea because after watching the documentaries and all the news footage about her horrible time with her family and guardianship, I wanted her to feel appreciated by music fans again,” said said John Seeing this (single) become a hit makes I feel so happy, hopefully feeling the love from these people.

The Farewell yellow brick road The tour began in September 2018 in Pennsylvania with the first of more than 300 scheduled dates worldwide. It was suspended in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic and resumed in 2021 in New Orleans.

In January, John travels to Australia and New Zealand, then to Great Britain and Europe. The tour should end in Sweden next July.

The schedule would be demanding for any performer, but a brilliant and healthy Elton showed no signs of fatigue during an interview last week, hours before a concert in San Diego. Critics have noted his vitality: his unmistakable baritone still sounds powerful and resonant, and his ivory energy remains positively infectious, Display magazine said of his New Jersey Stadium show last July.

I’m not tired,” John told AP. The audience is absolutely amazing. They dress up, it’s like a big party. And so rather than seeing it as a chore… I get on stage every night thinking, what are they going to wear tonight? What’s the reaction going to be tonight? At the stage of my career, it’s just an amazingly rewarding thing that happens.

He was 23 when Robert Hilburn, then music critic for the Los Angeles Times, predicted John’s stardom after Troubadour’s appearance in West Hollywood. Hilburn said John’s performance that August night was, in almost every way, magnificent, and called his songs (written with lyricist Bernie Taupin) incredibly original.

Success followed success. While John describes the stadium gigs of 1975 as the peak of his career at that time, he was not in the happiest place. It evokes a dark period of instability (dramatized in the 2019 biopic Rocketman) which included an overdose of pills three days before the shows.

Such restlessness is a far cry from her life now, which includes her two sons with Furnish.

I’m happy, I’m happy, said John, who is in his third decade of sobriety. I have a wonderful husband, a great family, I have great friends, a wonderful career. I have everything a person could want in their life. I’ve never been happier personally than now, at 75.

If I hadn’t gotten sober, I wouldn’t be here and I wouldn’t have had the wonderful things that have happened to me since, he said.

A prominent activist, he shared his name and his good fortune. He created the Elton John AIDS Foundation, which reports having raised more than $500 million. In 2019, President Emmanuel Macron awarded John France’s highest honor for his contributions to the arts and his efforts to fight HIV/AIDS around the world.

Is the Yellow Brick Road Tour Really Goodbye? It’s definitely the farewell tour, he said, although a short-term residency, like Kate Bush’s three weeks at London’s Hammersmith Apollo in 2014, has its appeal.

But to be honest with you, when I come off stage in Stockholm on July 8, I’ll be looking forward to having a vacation, I’ll be looking forward to taking a breather, he says. Then it is the resumption of work on projects already in progress, including The Devil Wears Prada: The Musical.

This is to start.

I’m going to record with other people, and I hope to write an album for myself. So it’s not like I stop doing anything, says John. But I don’t travel. Traveling takes me away from my family.