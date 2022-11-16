School board D202 discusses racial equity





The Evanston Township School District 202 board discussed the school’s demographics and racial disparities at a board of education meeting Monday night. Director of Research, Assessment and Assessment Carrie Levy presented the school’s commencement report, highlighting data on the decline of approximately 100 black students over the past five years. These changes coincided with a lower black population in Evanston and higher educational disparities by race during the pandemic. District 202 Board Chair Pat Savage-Williams said the numbers have implications for Evanston as a whole. Savage-Williams said the black student population has been declining since 2018. She said that also aligns with demographic trends for Evanston residents. Since the turn of the century, even parts of Evanston that have historically housed high percentages of black residents have experienced demographic changesthat some community members attribute to rising real estate costs. “I think of the families who are no longer in our community,” she says. “That seems pretty important.” The data presented by Levy illustrates that District 202 ranks at the “commendable level” relative to the academic performance of the state as a whole. Evanston students are above this state level. Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Pete Bavis works on a committee studying how to end racial disparities at ETHS. He said the designation is “maddening” because the standard set by the state for commendable achievement is low. “It sets up a system where it’s normal for 19% of students to meet or exceed the standards,” he said. Compared to years past, black students in the district show lower math scores, with distributions between 11 and 18 percent, Bavis said. Because of this data, Bavis said the committee and council need to focus on race as a crucial factor affecting student achievement. He said the committee will look at general classroom environments and the benefits of different types of teaching. ETHS student representative Nicole Yao stressed the importance of communication between the board and relevant members of the education system during Monday’s meeting. “A common theme for everyone was just maintaining transparency and communication with the admin,” Yao said. Board member Patricia Maunsell (SESP MS ’92) said the district’s demographics, enrollment rates and school performance are still feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board reported a post-secondary enrollment rate of 83% in the two years after high school for the Class of 2016, which dropped to 76% for the Class of 2020.. Maunsell noted the importance of recognizing enrollment trends. She also stressed that the board should make tangible changes to help teachers promote racial equity. “Children’s lives have changed in many ways (that) we don’t even know yet,” she said. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @divsgupt Related stories: — The Illinois State Board of Education may change its standardized testing system. Here’s what Evanston educators think — District 202 Board of Education Functional Needs Team Updates — ETHS Board of Education Discusses Tuition and Workforce

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailynorthwestern.com/2022/11/15/city/d202-board-of-education-discusses-racial-equity-in-scores-and-achievement/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos