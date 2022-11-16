Hollywood has given up drugs, say ‘Babylon’ stars Pitt and Robbie

Text size





Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie say Hollywood has largely shed its old drug excesses as their new film ‘Babylon’ about 1920s Tinseltown hedonism enters Oscar contention.

The highly anticipated Paramount film from “La La Land” director Damien Chazelle, also starring Tobey Maguire and Jean Smart, had its premiere screening for critics Monday night at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles.

It charts the fortunes of largely fictionalized Hollywood actors and producers trying to navigate the transition from silent films to “talkies” – as well as a lifestyle of cocaine-fueled parties, unrestricted and wild misbehavior. on the board, all depicted in graphic detail.

When asked in a post-screening chat if “Babylon” made her nostalgic for the so-called “golden age” of the film industry, Robbie noted that “there’s a lot less drugs now” in Hollywood.

“Unfortunately true!” Pitt joked.

Chazelle’s film, which won the youngest Best Director Oscar for ‘La La Land’ and was also nominated for the screenplay of ‘Whiplash’, is one of the latest big contenders to be presented to voters this year. Reviews remain under embargo.

In three hours, “Babylon” depicts a budding 1920s and 1930s Los Angeles filled with wild parties with drugs, elephants and topless dancers, and spendthrift and anarchic movie sets in the California desert.

It also touches on topics such as racism and the devastating effect that rapidly changing technology had on stars of the silent era, many of whom were abandoned almost overnight by the industry.

Chazelle said he was inspired to make the film after reading about the “strange phenomenon where in the late ’20s there was this rash of suicides, deaths that look like they could have been suicidal drug overdoses” .

Those deaths coincided with Hollywood’s transition from silent films to sound, and “gave it that brutal face,” said Chazelle, who based her characters on several real stars and moguls of the silent era.

Pitt said he and Chazelle discussed a time in history when Hollywood was “the wild, wild west.”

“I had kind of dismissed that era – I hadn’t really paid attention to it – because it’s not a style of acting that I identify with. It’s not what we gravitate toward now. . It’s very important,” he said.

“They had to communicate because they don’t have a language, of course.

“They had to communicate with the face…it wasn’t until I sat down and saw some of Damien’s requested movies that you found any real charm and warmth in them.”

“Babylon” hits North American theaters on December 23 and elsewhere next year.