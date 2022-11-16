A television role helps Mayan Lopez heal her relationship with her father George | Entertainment





Mayan Lopezs to co-star in her new NBC sitcom Lopez versus Lopez happens to be her real father, George Lopez. The two play a father and daughter who mend their relationship after years of not getting along. As is the case with Lopez, art imitates life: George’s previous television roles on The George Lopez Show and Lopez were also based on his real life. After divorcing her mother, Ann, in 2012, Mayan Lopez says she resented her father and the two hadn’t had much contact until they reconnected during the pandemic. Two years ago, my dad and I didn’t really talk, but family became something really important when the whole world was in flames, she said. As you get older, you begin to see your parents as people. Mayan Lopez admits that her father didn’t always know how to behave with her because he was abandoned by his own parents and brought up by his maternal grandmother, with whom he didn’t get along. He didn’t always know how to behave with me. I get to have that (perspective) now. The genesis of Lopez vs Lopez came when TV producer Debby Wolfe came across Mayans ICT Tac Account. Someone was talking about my dad, past things that happened, you know my dad was unfaithful, my parents divorce, and it got a lot of likes. And I was like, you know what? I want to say something about this because some facts are not correct. And I thought: What will grab people’s attention? And I thought, Oh, let me just twerk upside down (against) a wall. Why not? I am an actor. I’ll go for the joke. Wolfe saw this, along with other Mayan content, including videos with his dad and even messages from both of his parents together, bickering like they were still married and thinking, this is a show. The opportunity was a dream come true for Mayan who studied acting and improv and also trained at Second City. She also respects her father’s showbiz talent and experience. I have a world-class comedian I can learn from, she said. I take his advice and knowledge and have my own things that I bring to the table. He even says we’re making each other better because he’s like, Oh, there’s another one of me. We bounce off each other and collaborate on set. Well, write things down and even improvise like you used to. It was great to work with him that way. Mom is also there too and so proud. We play in front of a live audience and my moms there every week, Lopez said. She was there for The George Lopez Show which was based on (dad’s) life. And now we have another show. It’s kind of the way Lopez does things, to make our life an art so that people can enjoy it and also be able to be a representation of the Latin community.

